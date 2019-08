This is raw footage from the North Las Vegas site of Faraday Future’s planned manufacturing facility, taken January 15, 2017.

The main factory is expected to go up about 30 miles north of the Las Vegas Strip. Faraday touts the vacant acreage as “phase 1” of the project, promising the next phases would begin “very soon.”

