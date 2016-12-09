Faraday Future just teased images of the electric car it plans to reveal in January

Faraday Future A teaser shot of the Faraday Future car shown in an early November video.

Startup Faraday Future is generating hype for its January electric car debut despite reports of setbacks within the company.

Faraday Future released two teaser images on Twitter this week of the production vehicle it will show at the Consumer Electronics Show that runs January 5-8.

The first image gives us a glimpse of the headlights and a continuous LED stripe that wraps around the front fascia of the car:

On Jan. 3rd, 2017, we unveil our first production vehicle. Stay in the loop w/ updates via https://t.co/DZMufwcSQx. #FirstForward #CES2017 pic.twitter.com/oPBPOylZ9a

— Faraday Future (@FaradayFuture) December 6, 2016

The second shows that the sideview mirrors have been replaced with cameras. It also shows an LED taillight design of the Faraday Future logo. It also appears to show a retractable Lidar sensor, meaning we’re bound to hear more about the startup’s self-driving car plans:

But Faraday Future has faced several setbacks as of late. The first came when LeEco CEO Jia Yueting wrote in a November email to staff members that the company was facing a cash shortage due to expanding too fast and in too many directions. Yueting is Faraday Future’s primary investor.

Shortly thereafter, Faraday Future stopped work on its $1 billion factory in North Las Vegas, Nevada after falling behind on construction payments with AECOM, the contractor overseeing the project.

The Financial Times reported at the end of November that the startup was likely to miss the shipping deadlines for its first production vehicles, with a former employee saying that deadline was “not possible.” Faraday Future has said it will produce the cars in 2017.

There have also been several senior staff departures that include James Chen, general counsel and vice president of governmental affairs, and David Wisneiski, finance director, Jalopnik reported in October.

Still, Faraday Future is going ahead with its electric car unveiling in January, where hopefully lingering questions about the startup’s state of affairs going into 2017 are addressed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.