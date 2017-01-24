Faraday Future accused of defaulting on $1.8 million in payments to visual-effects company

Faraday Future allegedly failed to pay $1.8 million to a visual-effects company, according to a complaint filed in a Los Angeles court earlier this month.

The Mill Group said in its complaint that Faraday hired the company last summer to create a visual presentation “to promote the January 2017 launch of a new electric vehicle developed by Faraday,” according to legal documents published by Jalopnik on Monday.

The complaint alleges that Faraday agreed to make payments totaling $1,855,750 to The Mill Group beginning in September 2016, with a final payment due in October the same year. The Mill claims it delivered the product to Faraday and alleges Faraday only paid $20,000 of the agreed-upon amount, according to the complaint.

Faraday Future representatives did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on the allegations.

The Mill Group is the latest supplier to claim Faraday has not paid for services rendered. The intensely private startup has been struggling publicly in the face of a cash crunch and executive departures over the past six months.

Business Insider recently talked to eight current and former Faraday executives who described a company in turmoil. Once source with knowledge of the Faraday’s affairs said if the company fails to beef up its pocketbook, “the suppliers would essentially force them into bankruptcy.”

