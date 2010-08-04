Comcast SportsNet Saves Y-Combinator Startup Fanvibe From Obscurity

Photo: Business Insider

Comcast SportsNet is kicking off a new partnership with Fanvibe (formerly FanPulse), a service that lets sports fans check-in to live games to interact with each other while they watch.Starting with tonight’s San Francisco Giants game against the Colorado Rockies, Comcast will feature Fanvibe in its game of the week broadcasts for both the Giants and the Oakland As. The two local networks that cover the As and Giants will encourage viewers to sign-up and check-in during the pregame show, and in the ticker at the bottom of the screen during the first few innings of the games.



Comcast SportsNet tells us it is increasingly focused on addressing the “second screen” — interacting with its viewers on computers and mobile devices while they watch broadcasts. If the promotion is a success, Comcast will look at working with Fanvibe in other markets and sports.

This is a huge win for Fanvibe, a Y-Combinator startup that has been fairly low profile thus far in its young life. Weekly television mentions are huge on their own for a small company, and Comcast will also be encouraging viewers to sign-in with promotional prizes.

