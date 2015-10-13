The number of people playing fantasy sports is skyrocketing

The number of people playing fantasy sports this year in the United States and Canada is skyrocketing and daily fantasy sports is almost certainly the biggest factor.

This year, 56.8 million people in the U.S. and Canada will play fantasy sports, according to the Fantasy Sports Trade Association. That is a 37% increase from a year ago after growing just 16% over the previous three years combined.

With so much money being spent on advertising by sites such as DraftKings and FanDuel, the increase not surprising, but it also makes one wonder just how high the needle can go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.