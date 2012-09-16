10 Fantasy Football Tips For Week Two

Photo: AP

The fantasy football season just began, and it’s important to not get discouraged after one bad week.There’s still a lot of uncertainty about where teams and players stack up in the early going.



The same goes for your fantasy team.

The first few weeks can be difficult to set your lineup without your consistent starters settled.

We’ve tried to make those decisions a little bit easier for week two.

START: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons Quarterback vs. DEN Matt Ryan has so many weapons it's scary. Roddy White and Julio Jones may be the best 1-2 punch at wide receiver in the NFL. Last week's four-touchdown performance will not be his last. SIT: Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback vs. BAL Michael Vick threw four interceptions and was hit 11 times against Cleveland last week. It's not going to get any easier against the Ravens on Sunday. Eagles' receivers Jeremy Maclin and Desean Jackson are both questionable for this weekend's contest, so Vick's options could be further limited. START: C.J. Spiller, Buffalo Bills Running Back vs. KAN Buffalo Bills starting running back Fred Jackson sprained a ligament in his right knee last weekend, and in stepped C.J. Spiller. On 14 carries, Spiller ran for a league-high 169 yards and a score. Spiller pounded defenses when Jackson went down late last season. Expect that to continue. SIT: Shonn Greene, New York Jets Running Back @ PIT Shonn Greene rushed 27 times for 94 yards and a touchdown in New York's 48-28 win over Buffalo last week. He has rushed for more than 90 yards just three times in the previous two seasons. He faces Pittsburgh, last season's best defence, on the road on Sunday. START: BenJarvus Green-Ellis, Cincinnati Bengals Running Back vs. CLE BenJarvus Green-Ellis showed tough running ability against Baltimore, scrambling for 91 yards and a touchdown on only 18 attempts. He's no longer fighting for carries like he was in New England and will continue to be a threat to score around the goal line. SIT: Michael Turner, Atlanta Falcons Running Back vs. DEN Matt Turner has worn down after rushing the ball more than 300 times in three out of the last four seasons. He had just 11 carries for 34 yards last week and goes against a tough Denver defence on Monday night. START: DeMaryius Thomas, Denver Broncos Wide Receiver @ ATL Peyton Manning has always had a way of making receivers look good. Demaryius Thomas has breakaway speed, similar to what Manning had with Reggie Wayne as a deep threat in Indianapolis. Thomas capped a 110-yard day with a 71-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown last week. SIT: Brandon Lloyd, New England Wide Receiver vs. ARI Lloyd was targeted a bunch last Sunday against Tennessee, catching five balls for 69 yards, but expect Tom Brady to find look elsewhere this week. Patrick Peterson, who will cover Lloyd, is poised to take the next step as cornerback in the Arizona secondary. He covers lethal wideout Larry Fitzgerald everyday in practice and held Sidney Rice to 36 yards last week. START: Victor Cruz, New York Giants Wide Receiver vs. TB Eli Manning looked Cruz's way a ton against Dallas, but he dropped a handful of passes. It was unusual for Cruz, who was extremely reliable last season. A bounce-back performance should be in the cards against Tampa Bay. The Bucs were torched for 303 yards against Cam Newton last week. SIT: Mike Wallace, Pittsburgh Steelers Wide Receiver vs. NYJ Wallace's owners live and die by the number of touchdown catches he scores. Ben Roethlisberger targeted three different receivers more than Wallace last week after his lengthy holdout. I'm not sold, even with Darrelle Revis out for the Jets. FANTASY FOOTBALL: The Players To Start And Sit In Week Two 10 NFL Teams That Will Be Staring Disaster In The Face If They Lose On Sunday >>>

