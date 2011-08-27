Here's Everything You Need To Know To Create The BEST Fantasy Team Out There

Photo: AP
Several fantasy football leagues are having their drafts this weekend, weather permitting.If you’re crunched for time between now and the scheduled time of your draft, we have put together are quick draft study guide that will get you ready to dominate in no time at all.
We’ve included the top 10 players at every position, a brief synopsis about why they’re good, and what week they won’t be playing.
1. Tom Brady, New England Patriots: Coming off an MVP season, Brady enters this one with an even deeper receivers corps, a more solid offensive line, and his serious injury concerns are in the past. He's practially a sure thing. (Bye: Week 7)
2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: With Peyton Manning's status up on the air, it may be best to go with the reigning Super Bowl MVP just in case. Even if Manning does bounce back and acts like his normal self (which is entirely possible), Rodgers is no slouch and he didn't lose any important targets. He'll get points in the air and on the ground. (Bye: Week 8)
3. Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts: 14 weeks of Manning is better than 16 weeks of almost anybody else. He'll likely still get his 30 passing touchdowns. (Bye: Week 11)
4. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints: He can still knock a fly out of the air with a thrown ball, and he rarely misses a start. He'll do just fine, and his interceptions should drop off a bit. 20-two picks was a lot for a guy as talented as Brees is. (Bye: Week 11)
5. Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles: The amount of points Michael Vick can potentially earn for a fantasy owner outweighs his injury risk. He will have a handful of 300-yard passing games, and a ton of rushing touchdowns. He has become a better quarterback since getting to Philly, so it's now reasonable to say he's a quarterback worth drafting within the first two rounds. (Bye: Week 7)
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons: Last year was the season of Aaron Rodgers. This year may be the season of Matty Ice. He's got a high powered offence, a few more years of NFL experience, and he hasn't been bad in the first place. He's a tenacious worker, and he shows tremendous poise for a guy who's only 26. (Bye: Week 8)
Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers: If he's not a top five quarterback in the NFL, he's just barely on the outside looking in. Big Ben is athletic and has a big arm that's pretty darn accurate too. His game reaches another level when he's embroiled in tough situations. He's slightly interception prone, but he'll make up for that. (Bye: Week 11)
Philip Rivers, San Diego Chargers: Rivers was big for fantasy owners last year. He led the world in passing yardage, and he had a fantastic touchdown-to-interception ratio. Expect a regression in the yards department, but his touchdown's shouldn't go away. (Bye: Week 6)
Eli Manning, New York Giants: Eli isn't Tom Brady no matter what he says, but he's still a good quarterback. He can be turnover prone, but he finds the end zone with his passes regularly.
Tony Romo, Dallas Cowboys: Tony was having an solid 2010 before he went down with a broken collarbone in October. In the brief time that we saw him, it looked like he learned how to protect the ball a bit better. That bodes well for this season. (Bye: Week 5)
Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings: Now that's he over his fumblitis, AP has to be considered the best running back in the NFL. There are no backs more dependable than he has been (apart from a few missed games last season), and he has almost a perfect blend of power and speed. He's clearly the number one option in Minnesota now, so expect some big numbers. (Bye: Week 9)
Chris Johnson, Tennessee Titans: Assuming his hold out ends before the season begins, Chris Johnson will be a fantasy beast once again. He's the fastest back in the league, and he can run with power at an above average level. He wants to get another 2,000 yard season under his belt before he starts to lose a step. (Bye: Week 6)
Maurice Jones-Drew, Jacksonville Jaguars: MoJo performs just as well as you'd expect a lightning bug with giant thighs to be. He's a durable touchdown machine that has won fantasy leagues by himself in the past. (Bye: Week 9)
Ray Rice, Baltimore Ravens: Don't sleep on the Ravens this season. Ray Rice on the gang in purple have a legitimate shot at a title. If he stays healthy, Rice can get anywhere from 1,300-1,700 yards and 10-18 touchdowns. He can run and catch, and he could be had at a reasonable spot in the draft. Not too reasonable, though.
Jamaal Charles, Kansas City Chiefs: There's something to be said about a guy who just put up back-to-back 1,000 yard season despite the fact he was in a two-back system both years. He's the number one guy now. Jamaal Charles just may become a household name this year. (Bye: Week 6)
Arian Foster, Houston Texans: Foster's 2010-11 was spent in a state of full-fledged beast mode. He the NFL in rushing yards (1,616) and in rushing touchdowns (16). Those numbers may have been a bit of an aberration, but there's certainly a chance he reaches those levels again. (Bye: Week 11)
Rashard Mendenhall, Pittsburgh Steelers: Mendenhall is a compact runner which works well in tandem with Pittsburgh's big o-line. He is a threat receiving as well. The touchdowns will be there. (Bye: Week 11)
Darren McFadden, Oakland Raiders: He's still a bit raw, but Run DMC will be an elite back in the NFL barring any injury. He doesn't break a lot of tackles, but his instincts for finding holes to run through are impeccable. (Bye: Week 8)
LeSean McCoy, Philadelphia Eagles: There are a lot of weapons to be had in Philadelphia's offence, but McCoy is the x-factor. At times, he plays like one of the leagues top-three backs. He has a great all-around game. The only thing missing is consistency and he needs some work in the durability department. (Bye: Week 7)
DeAngelo Williams, Carolina Panthers: Frank Gore won't go an entire year without getting hurt, so let's go with DeAngelo Williams as the tenth best back in the league. Williams missed most of last year, but that could have been a fluke thing. If he's healthy, he's a very underrated elite option. (Bye: Week 9)
Andre Johnson, Houston Texans: He's a machine, pure and simple. He's got great size, fantastic speed, crisp route running abilities, and sure hands. Matt Schaub looks for him regularly, so there's little fear of a drop off from his normally fantastic numbers. (Bye: Week 11)
Calvin Johnson, Detroit Lions: Surprised to not see Larry Fitzgerald? The Cardinals wideout is probably the most talented wideout in the NFL, but he doesn't have a proven quarterback throwing to him. Calvin Johnson does have one in Matt Stafford (if he stays healthy). Detroit's offence has a more balanced attack than Arizona, so Johnson will find himself in cover schemes easier to break than Fitzgerald will. (Bye: Week 9)
Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals: Kevin Kolb doesn't have a strong arm, and Fitzgerald runs deep post routes better than anyone else. It'll be interesting to see how the two work together. At any rate, Fitzgerald should still find himself over 1,000 yards and in the end zone plenty of times. (Bye: Week 6)
Roddy White, Atlanta Falcons: Matt Ryan and Roddy White may have the best working relationship of any QB-WR pairing in the league. White has utilized his breakaway speed and reliable hands to become Ryan's favourite target. If Ryan does as well as some anticipate, White will be the biggest beneficiary of that. (Bye: Week 8)
Greg Jennings, Green Bay Packers: Jennings has such good body control that any ball thrown in his general vicinity will be caught. He plays much bigger than his 5'11' frame would naturally allow him to, and he still retained the speed that comes along with it. He's an amazing route runner too. (Bye: Week 8)
Santonio Holmes, New York Jets: Now that Braylon Edwards is no longer a part of the Jets outfit, Holmes becomes far and away the number one offensive weapon for the Jets. Since he'll be targeted more often now, over 80 receptions isn't an impossibility. (Bye: Week 8)
Vincent Jackson, San Diego Chargers: Rivers loves throwing to Jackson since he seems to always position his body correctly in regards to an incoming pass. He's big and dependable, an asset to any fantasy team. (Bye: Week 6)
Mike Wallace, Pittsburgh Steelers: If Wallace's growth as a route runner continues at the rate it's at, he'll be at the top of the list next year. He's fast, plays bigger than his size, and his frame leads to many-a broken tackle. (Bye: Week 11)
DeSean Jackson, Philadelphia Eagles: DeSean won't catch more than 80 balls, but he's going to get over 1,000 yards and at least 10 touchdowns. He very well could be the fastest wideout in the league, but he's not going to reach his full potential until he runs better routes. (Bye: Week 7)
Wes Welker, New England Patriots: Welker is now two years removed from tearing both his MCL and ACL, so that knee that showed no problems last season should be in even better shape. Last year was the first time in his Patriots career that he didn't reach the 100 reception plateau, but he should wind up with at least 90. (Bye: Week 7)
Antonio Gates, San Diego Chargers: This is a no brainer. Antonio Gates has been among, if not the, best tight end in the NFL ever since he entered the league. He has a solid quarterback supporting his talent. If Gates is available and it's about time to pick up a tight end, do yourself a favour. (Bye: Week 6)
Jason Witten, Dallas Cowboys: Witten has been selected to the Pro Bowl seven straight seasons, and he's coming off his second First Team All-Pro selection. Not a bad consolation prize to Gates. (Bye: Week 5)
Jermichael Finley, Green Bay Packers: Finley wasn't apart of the Packers Super Bowl squad as he suffered a season-ending knee injury only five games into the season. The team would have been that much better if he didn't go down. Well, he's back, healthy, and poised to breakout. (Bye: Week 8)
Vernon Davis, San Francisco Giants: Davis is a specimen. He could be the fastest 250-pound human being on the planet, and his hands are steady. He many not haul in as many passes as Finley or Gates, but he is the biggest home run threat at the position. (Bye: Week 7)
Dallas Clark, Indianapolis Colts: Clark missed the final 10 games of the season with a hamstring injury, but there's no reason to use that as a deterrent against drafting him. He's still an elite tight end. (Bye: Week 11)
Owen Daniels, Houston Texans: He has been bitten by the injury bug numerous times, but if he actually lasts all 16 games this season, Daniels will get some Pro Bowl votes and fantasy owners will get some numbers. (Bye: Week 11)
Marcedes Lewis, Jacksonville Jaguars: Lewis finally shook off his early career disappointments and broke out in 2010. He's a big target in the Red Zone which should allow him to reach double digits in touchdowns again. (Bye: Week 11)
Dustin Keller, New York Jets: Sanchez targeted Keller more than any of his other receivers besides Braylon Edwards, and he's not around anymore. The Jets QB is clearly comfortable with Keller taking a bigger role in the offence. (Bye: Week 8)
Jimmy Graham, New Orleans Saints: There's a reason why Jeremy Shockey is not the starter in New Orleans anymore. This Jimmy Graham guy showed a lot of potential last season. With a smooth operator throwing his way, all Graham has to do is live up to the hype. Every indication is that he will. (Bye: Week 11)
Rob Gronkowski, New England Patriots: Tom Brady loves security blanket tight ends, and Gronkowski is more than that. He's a big, reliable target with a nose for the end zone. He's coming off a huge rookie year and has definite upside. The only drawback is that he splits time with the talented Aaron Hernandez and Brady does spread the ball around. (Bye: Week 7)
1. Pittsburgh Steelers: Who else would be number one? (Bye: Week 11)
2. Green Bay Packers: Losing Cullen Jenkins hurts them, but the Packers are still well above average at all defensive levels. (Bye: Week 8)
3. Philadelphia Eagles: The additions of Nnamdi Asomugha and Cullen Jenkins make the Eagles D one of the best in the league. Imagine if they had hung on to Quintin Mikell. (Bye: Week 7)
4. New York Jets: The scary blitz packages and Darelle Revis haven't gone anywhere. (Bye: Week 8)
5. Chicago Bears: Brian Urlacher may have lost a step, but their defence is still exceptional. (Bye: Week 8)
6. Baltimore Ravens: There's an elite player at each level, and even though they are getting older, the Ravens defence will bring the thunder. (Bye: Week 5)
7. New England Patriots: This defence looked too young in the playoffs and were terrible on third down all season long. New additions and accrued experience should deter that from happening again. (Bye: Week 7)
8. Dallas Cowboys: DeMarcus Ware is unblockable. He alone makes for a top 10 defence. (Bye: Week 5)
9. San Diego Chargers: They had the number one ranked defence last year. Betcha didn't know that. (Bye: Week 6)
10. Miami Dolphins: Miami's offence may not score more than 200 points this season, but their defence is solid. (Bye: Week 5)
1. Sebastian Janikowski, Oakland Raiders: The silver and black's offence is only getting better, and Janikowski still has his rocket powered leg. (Bye: Week 8)
2. Stephen Gostkowski, New England Patriots: He's the most accurate kicker in the NFL inside the 50. Last year's thigh injury appears to have fully healed. (Bye: Week 7)
3. Neil Rackers, Houston Texans: The Texans have a good offence and Rackers is about as automatic as it gets. (Bye: Week 11)
4. David Akers, San Francisco 49ers: It'll be weird to not see him in Philadelphia, and his production won't be as good in San Francisco, but it'll still be better than most. (Bye: Week 7)
5. Nate Kaeding, San Diego Chargers: Kaeding will get plenty of opportunities to score points. He has been one of the best for a few seasons now. (Bye: Week 6)
6. Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers: Crosby doesn't have the greatest range in the world, but he's accurate, clutch, and will get his chances. (Bye: Week 8)
7. Matt Bryant, Atlanta Falcons: Dome kicker with a high powered offence. What could go wrong? (Bye: Week 8)
8. Dan Carpenter, Miami Dolphins: This carpenter can nail them from deep. The Dolphins won't score a lot, but Carpenter usually doesn't disappoint once he is summoned. (Bye: Week 5)
9. Adam Vinateri, Indianapolis Colts: He can't hit them from 58-yards anymore, but Vinateri is one of the most accurate kickers of all-time. Plus, he plays in a dome. (Bye: Week 11)
10. Billy Cundiff, Baltimore Ravens: Cundiff is a steady kicker with decent range. That's all anyone can ask for. (Bye: Week 5)
