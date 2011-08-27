Here's Everything You Need To Know To Create The BEST Fantasy Team Out There

1. Tom Brady, New England Patriots: Coming off an MVP season, Brady enters this one with an even deeper receivers corps, a more solid offensive line, and his serious injury concerns are in the past. He's practially a sure thing. (Bye: Week 7)

2. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: With Peyton Manning's status up on the air, it may be best to go with the reigning Super Bowl MVP just in case. Even if Manning does bounce back and acts like his normal self (which is entirely possible), Rodgers is no slouch and he didn't lose any important targets. He'll get points in the air and on the ground. (Bye: Week 8)

3. Peyton Manning, Indianapolis Colts: 14 weeks of Manning is better than 16 weeks of almost anybody else. He'll likely still get his 30 passing touchdowns. (Bye: Week 11)

4. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints: He can still knock a fly out of the air with a thrown ball, and he rarely misses a start. He'll do just fine, and his interceptions should drop off a bit. 20-two picks was a lot for a guy as talented as Brees is. (Bye: Week 11)

5. Michael Vick, Philadelphia Eagles: The amount of points Michael Vick can potentially earn for a fantasy owner outweighs his injury risk. He will have a handful of 300-yard passing games, and a ton of rushing touchdowns. He has become a better quarterback since getting to Philly, so it's now reasonable to say he's a quarterback worth drafting within the first two rounds. (Bye: Week 7)