20 players to start or sit in fantasy football for Week 5

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Can Adam Thielen rebound from a poor Week 4? We think so.

Each week, we’re listing players to start or sit in fantasy football.

As always, these are less-obvious choices, players fantasy owners might be on the cusp of starting or sitting.

Here are start ’em, sit ’ems for Week 5 of the NFL season.

Last week was a rough week for our start ’em, sit ’em column. While we nailed a few choices (sitting Josh Gordon), other players either went off for big weeks (Jameis Winston) while others were held in check (Will Fuller).

Nevertheless, we’re back at it this week, listing players to start and sit in fantasy football for Week 5. As always, these are the less-obvious choices, players who might be on the cusp of your starting lineup or your bench any given week.

Here are out starts and sits for Week 5 of the NFL season:

START: Russell Wilson, QB

Rick Scuteri/AP Russell Wilson.

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Week 5 opponent: at Los Angeles Rams

Why you should start him: Wilson has put up big fantasy numbers in close games. The Rams are coming off a game where the Bucs shredded them with four touchdown passes. They may be looking for a bounce-back, but the Seahawks are at home, and Wilson may have to do more if the game stays close.

SIT: Baker Mayfield, QB

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Baker Mayfield.

Team: Cleveland Browns

Week 5 opponent: at San Francisco 49ers

Why you should sit him: The Browns are coming off their best offensive performance of the season, but Mayfield only finished as QB14 in standard scoring. Now the Browns go on the road against a stout 49ers defence coming off a bye week. This one could get ugly.

START: Andy Dalton, QB

Frank Victores/AP Andy Dalton.

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Why you should start him: Dalton has been a passable starting QB in fantasy this season until an ugly Week 4 performance in which he was sacked eight times. The Cardinals have been friendly to all players in fantasy this season. Dalton could be in for a rebound game and is a fine option if your quarterback is on a bye or has a tough matchup.

SIT: Jared Goff, QB

Mark J. Terrill/AP Jared Goff.

Team: Los Angeles Rams

Week 5 opponent: at Seattle Seahawks

Why you should sit him: We gave Goff a vote of confidence as a “start” last week and were burned. Goff is at 7 touchdowns and 6 interceptions on the season, and the Rams offence simply hasn’t been as crisp as it was last year. On the road vs. Seattle, he doesn’t have a great outlook.

START: LeSean McCoy, RB

Paul Sancya/AP LeSean McCoy.

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Week 5 opponent: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Why you should start him: McCoy has been one of the most efficient running backs in the league the last two weeks, averaging 7 yards per touch. It must have stung fantasy owners last week when Darrel Williams got some goal-line touches, but McCoy has a great matchup at home vs. the Colts’ league-worst run defence.

SIT: Melvin Gordon, RB

Lynne Sladky/AP Melvin Gordon.

Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Week 5 opponent: vs. Denver Broncos

Why you should sit him: Gordon owners may understandably start the star running back in his first game back from a holdout, but it’s unclear how big his role will be. The Chargers may ease Gordon back into things, and Austin Ekeler hasn’t done anything to lose playing time. The Broncos’ run defence is poor, meaning there is a chance Gordon gets in the end zone or breaks off a big run, but it may be better to wait one more week.

START: Chris Thompson, RB

Julio Cortez/AP Chris Thompson.

Team: Washington Redskins

Week 5 opponent: vs. New England Patriots

Why you should start him: Thompson has once again been productive with a limited role, producing 60 yards or more three times this season. The Patriots are a stout defence, but Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon just combined for over 170 yards vs. New England last week. If Washington falls behind, Thompson could see more touches and rack up some points.

SIT: Sony Michel, RB

Ron Schwane/AP Sony Michel.

Team: New England Patriots

Week 5 opponent: at Washington Redskins

Why you should sit him:According to Sports Info Solutions, Sony Michel has not broken a tackle yet this season. Michel is RB34 on the season, behind teammates James White and Rex Burkhead, and averaging just 2.8 yards per carry. Though he could get more touches if the Patriots take a big lead in Washington, the ‘Skins are also 17th in rush defence – not terrible. There’s always the chance he finds the end zone, but it’s hard to have much confidence in Michel at the moment.

START: Marlon Mack, RB

Michael Conroy/AP Marlon Mack.

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Week 5 opponent: at Kansas City Chiefs

Why you should start him: Mack is 7th in total carries and 4th in yards but just RB11 on the year. That’s because in the last three weeks he’s faced the 7th-, 9th-, and 13th-best run defences on the season. Now he gets the Chiefs, the 31st run defence in the league, who just surrendered 157 total yards to Kerryon Johnson. Watch Mack’s status, however, as he is dealing with an ankle injury.

SIT: Wayne Gallman, RB

Adam Hunger/AP Wayne Gallman.

Team: New York Giants

Week 5 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Why you should sit him: Gallman had a big Week 4 against Washington’s solid run defence, but the Vikings present another challenge. The Giants may not only fall behind early, but the Vikings have also only allowed one running back to top 60 yards (Aaron Jones, who had 1116 yards in Week 2). Gallman isn’t a strong enough runner to stand a great chance at joining Jones in that category.

START: Chris Godwin, WR

Jason Behnken/AP Chris Godwin.

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 opponent: at New Orleans Saints

Why you should start him: Godwin had a down week in Week 3, but surrounding that 40-yard game, he has had 293 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Saints shut down the Cowboys’ entire offence in Week 4, but they still rank just 26th against the pass on the year. Keep Godwin in your lineups or put him back in if you haven’t yet.

SIT: Tyrell Williams, WR

Peter Joneleit/AP Tyrell Williams.

Team: Oakland Raiders

Week 5 opponent: vs. Chicago Bears

Why you should sit him: A.) Williams didn’t practice on Wednesday, though it’s unclear why, B.) He’s facing the Bears defence, C.) He has scored every game, but has totaled just 11 catches and 111 yards in his last three games. Even if he plays, he has a tough matchup and his touchdown streak is bound to end. At his current rate, he is going to be a bust eventually.

START: Adam Thielen, WR

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Adam Thielen.

Team: Minnesota Vikings

Week 5 opponent: at New York Giants

Why you should start him: Thielen and the Vikings were nearing crisis point after a Week 4 stinker in which Thielen appeared to call out Kirk Cousins for his struggles. Cousins, in a radio appearance with Thielen, apologised for his inaccuracy. We’re betting the Vikings almost go out of their way for Cousins and Thielen to connect, something that could happen against the Giants’ 20th-ranked pass defence.

SIT: D.J. Moore

Mike McCarn/AP D.J. Moore.

Team: Carolina Panthers

Week 5 opponent: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Why you should sit him: While backup quarterback Kyle Allen has filled in admirably for Cam Newton, it hasn’t benefitted Moore, who has just four catches for 96 yards in the last two weeks. He saved his day with a touchdown in Week 3, but it appears he doesn’t have the same connection with Allen. Moore will likely draw Jacksonville’s top corner this week, making him an even tougher play.

START: Julian Edelman, WR

Ron Schwane/AP Julian Edelman.

Team: New England Patriots

Week 5 opponent: at Washington Redskins

Why you should start him: After a shaky game in Buffalo, expect the Patriots offence to be extra-motivated for a rebound against Washington. That could mean extra targets for Edelman, who was held in check by Buffalo. Washington’s pass defence is vulnerable everywhere, but Sterling Shepard, Randall Cobb, and DeSean Jackson have all had big days in the slot versus Washington this year.

SIT: Sterling Shepard, WR

Adam Hunger/AP Sterling Shepard.

Team: New York Giants

Week 5 opponent: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Why you should sit him: Shepard has benefitted from the play of Daniel Jones, but Week 5 might not go his way. The Vikings’ pass defence isn’t ferocious, but it’s not bad either, ranking 16th in the league. However, Golden Tate is returning this week, possibly effecting Shepard’s role, and Evan Engram may have the matchup the Giants target, as the Vikings have had trouble against tight ends this season.

DART-THROW: Geronimo Allison, WR

Matt Ludtke/AP Geronimo Allison.

Team: Green Bay Packers

Week 5 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

Why you should start him: We can’t say with confidence to start Allison, but bold fantasy owners may want to give him a shot. Davante Adams is expected to miss Week 5, and his absence should open up targets. Last week, Allison had 52 receiving yards and a touchdown on four targets. In the 13 games Allison has received four or more targets in his career, he’s topped 60 yards or scored a touchdown in seven of them. He could be in line for a big week, but again, it’s a risk.

START: Tyler Eifert, TE

Frank Victores/AP Tyler Eifert.

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5 opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Why you should sit him: We outlined before how we think Andy Dalton could have a solid day against the Cardinals. So far, the Cardinals have been crushed by tight ends, allowing five touchdowns over four weeks to opposing tight ends. We’re going to bet that Eifert continues to the streak.

SIT: Austin Hooper, TE

John Bazemore/AP Austin Hooper.

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Week 5 opponent: at Houston Texans

Why you should start him: Hooper has had a breakout season for the Falcons and isn’t a bad play this week, but he could take a backseat. Hooper went off last week while the Falcons offence stalled out. Houston has defended tight end well, shutting down Greg Olsen last week after he entered the game on a hot streak. The Falcons might look to move the ball around, potentially limiting Hooper’s numbers.

START: Jimmy Graham, TE

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Jimmy Graham.

Team: Green Bay Packers

Week 5 opponent: at Dallas Cowboys

Why you should sit him: With Davante Adams likely out, Graham should see more targets. He caught a touchdown in Week 4 and dropped two other opportunities. He’s not the receiver he used to be, but Rodgers may look for a reliable option in the red zone again.

