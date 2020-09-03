The top 50 players in fantasy football according to the experts

Summary List Placement
- Fantasy football season is almost here.
- To help you prepare, we’ve put together a consensus ranking based on the predictions of fantasy experts from several different outlets.
- There’s no wrong way to draft your team, but a bit of guidance from experts never hurts.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Football season is fast approaching, and with it comes fantasy football.
While there’s no foolproof way of drafting your fantasy team, it’s key to get your first few picks right if you hope to compete for your league’s championship.
With the help of Fantasy Pros, we gathered the rankings of 20 experts from The Athletic, FantasyPros, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports, Walter Football, Washington Post, and Sports Illustrated to put together a consensus ranking from across the sports world.
Running backs are once again the most vital position in the sport, and quarterback looks to be surprisingly deep this year. However, the top QBs will likely still get fantasy players their money’s worth.
Take a look below and plan out your strategy for the first few rounds of your upcoming draft.
1. Christian McCaffrey — RB, Carolina Panthers
Average rank: 1.2
2019 stats: 1,387 rushing yards, 1,005 receiving yards, 19 touchdowns, 471.2 fantasy points
2. Saquon Barkley — RB, New York Giants
Average rank: 2.1
2019 stats: 1,003 rushing yards, 438 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 244.1 fantasy points
3. Ezekiel Elliott — RB, Dallas Cowboys
Average rank: 3.1
2019 stats: 1,357 rushing yards, 420 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, 311.7 fantasy points
4. Alvin Kamara — RB, New Orlean Saints
Average rank: 5.3
2019 stats: 797 rushing yards, 533 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 248.5 fantasy points
5. Derrick Henry — RB, Tennessee Titans
Average rank: 5.3
2019 stats: 1,540 rushing yards, 206 receiving yards, 18 touchdowns, 294.6 fantasy points
6. Dalvin Cook — RB, Minnesota VIkings
Average rank: 6.6
2019 stats: 1,135 rushing yards, 519 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns, 292.4 fantasy points
7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire — RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Average rank: 8.2
2019 stats: N/A
8. Nick Chubb — RB, Cleveland Browns
Average rank: 9.3
2019 stats: 1,494 rushing yards, 278 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 255.2 fantasy points
9. Josh Jacobs — RB, Las Vegas Raiders
Average rank: 10.1
2019 stats: 1,150 rushing yards, 166 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 191.6 fantasy points
10. Michael Thomas — WR, New Orleans Saints
Average rank: 10.4
2019 stats: 149 receptions, 1,725 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 374.6 fantasy points
11. Joe Mixon — RB, Cincinnati Bengals
Average rank: 10.9
2019 stats: 1,137 rushing yards, 287 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 225.4 fantasy points
12. Davante Adams — WR, Green Bay Packers
Average rank: 11.6
2019 stats: 83 receptions, 997 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 212.7 fantasy points
13. Tyreek Hill — WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Average rank: 13.5
2019 stats: 58 rushing yards, 860 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 188.3 fantasy points
14. Julio Jones — WR, Atlanta Falcons
Average rank: 14.3
2019 stats: 99 receptions, 1,394 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 274.1 fantasy points
15. Miles Sanders — RB, Philadelphia Eagles
Average rank: 17.1
2019 stats: 818 rushing yards, 509 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 218.7 fantasy points
16. Travis Kelce — TE, Kansas City Chiefs
Average rank: 17.3
2019 stats: 97 receptions, 1,229 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 254.3 fantasy points
17. Kenyan Drake — RB, Arizona Cardinals
Average rank: 17.9
2019 stats: 817 rushing yards, 345 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 214.2 fantasy points
18. George Kittle — TE, San Francisco 49ers
Average rank: 18.4
2019 stats: 85 receptions, 1,053 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 222.5 fantasy points
19. Chris Godwin — WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Average rank: 19.3
2019 stats: 86 receptions, 1,333 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 276.1 fantasy points
20. Aaron Jones — RB, Green Bay Packers
Average rank: 19.8
2019 stats: 1,084 rushing yards, 474 receiving yards, 19 touchdowns, 314.8 fantasy points
21. DeAndre Hopkins — WR, Arizona Cardinals
Average rank: 22.4
2019 stats: 104 receptions, 1,165 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 268.5 fantasy points
22. Kenny Golladay — WR, Detroit Lions
Average rank: 24.4
2019 stats: 65 receptions, 1,190 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, 248 fantasy points
23. Patrick Mahomes — QB, Kansas City Chiefs
Average rank: 24.6
2019 stats: 4,031 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 218 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 287 fantasy points
24. Mike Evans — WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Average rank: 26.7
2019 stats: 67 receptions, 1,157 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 232.7 fantasy points
25. Chris Carson — RB, Seattle Seahawks
Average rank: 27.9
2019 stats: 1,230 rushing yards, 266 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 232.6 fantasy points
26. Allen Robinson — WR, Chicago Bears
Average rank: 28.5
2019 stats: 98 receptions, 1,147 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 254.9 fantasy points
27. Austin Ekeler — RB, Los Angeles Chargers
Average rank: 30.1
2019 stats: 557 rushing yards, 993 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, 309 fantasy points
28. James Conner — RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Average rank: 31.1
2019 stats: 464 rushing yards, 251 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 145.5 fantasy points
29. A.J. Brown — WR, Tennessee Titans
Average rank: 32.0
2019 stats: 52 receptions, 1,051 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 217.1 fantasy points
30. Odell Beckham Jr. — WR, Cleveland Browns
Average rank: 32.1
2019 stats: 74 receptions, 1,035 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 201.3 fantasy points
31. Mark Andrews — TE, Baltimore Ravens
Average rank: 32.5
2019 stats: 64 receptions, 852 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 207.2 fantasy points
32. Lamar Jackson — QB, Baltimore Ravens
Average rank: 33.2
2019 stats: 3,127 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 1,206 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 415.7 fantasy points
33. Adam Thielen — WR, Minnesota Vikings
Average rank: 33.2
2019 stats: 30 receptions, 418 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 114.4 fantasy points
34. D.J. Moore — WR, Carolina Panthers
Average rank: 34.7
2019 stats: 87 receptions, 1,175 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 230.5 fantasy points
35. JuJu Smith-Schuster — WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
Average rank: 34.8
2019 stats: 42 receptions, 552 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 113.2 fantasy points
36. Calvin Ridley — WR, Atlanta Falcons
Average rank: 35.6
2019 stats: 63 receptions, 866 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 197 fantasy points
37. Amari Cooper — WR, Dallas Cowboys
Average rank: 37.2
2019 stats: 79 receptions, 1,189 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 246.5 fantasy points
38. Todd Gurley — RB, Atlanta Falcons
Average rank: 40.7
2019 stats: 857 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, 219.4 fantasy points
39. Cooper Kupp — WR, Los Angeles Rams
Average rank: 40.9
2019 stats: 94 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 270.5 fantasy points
40. Jonathan Taylor — RB, Indianapolis Colts
Average rank: 41.4
2019 stats: N/A
41. Tyler Lockett — WR, Seattle Seahawks
Average rank: 42.2
2019 stats: 82 receptions, 1,057 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 235.2 fantasy points
42. Zach Ertz — TE, Philadelphia Eagles
Average rank: 43.9
2019 stats: 88 receptions, 916 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 215.6 fantasy points
43. Robert Woods — WR, Los Angeles Rams
Average rank: 44.3
2019 stats: 90 receptions, 1,134 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 232.9 fantasy points
44. Terry McLaurin — WR, Washington Football Team
Average rank: 45.3
2019 stats: 58 receptions, 919 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 191.9 fantasy points
45. Melvin Gordon — RB, Denver Broncos
Average rank: 45.9
2019 stats: 612 rushing yards, 296 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 180.8 fantasy points
46. D.K. Metcalf — WR, Seattle Seahawks
Average rank: 46.7
2019 stats: 58 receptions, 900 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 187.1 fantasy points
47. David Johnson — RB, Houston Texans
Average rank: 46.9
2019 stats: 345 rushing yards, 370 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 141.5 fantasy points
48. Courtland Sutton — WR, Denver Broncos
Average rank: 48.2
2019 stats: 72 receptions, 1,112 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 222.4 fantasy points
49. DJ Chark — WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Average rank: 48.7
2019 stats: 73 receptions, 1,008 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 225.8 fantasy points
50. Mark Ingram — RB, Baltimore Ravens
Average rank: 48.7
2019 stats: 1,018 rushing yards, 247 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, 242.5 fantasy points
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.