The top 50 players in fantasy football according to the experts

Christian McCaffrey celebrates a touchdown.

Fantasy football season is almost here.

To help you prepare, we’ve put together a consensus ranking based on the predictions of fantasy experts from several different outlets.

There’s no wrong way to draft your team, but a bit of guidance from experts never hurts.

Football season is fast approaching, and with it comes fantasy football.

While there’s no foolproof way of drafting your fantasy team, it’s key to get your first few picks right if you hope to compete for your league’s championship.

With the help of Fantasy Pros, we gathered the rankings of 20 experts from The Athletic, FantasyPros, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports, Walter Football, Washington Post, and Sports Illustrated to put together a consensus ranking from across the sports world.

Running backs are once again the most vital position in the sport, and quarterback looks to be surprisingly deep this year. However, the top QBs will likely still get fantasy players their money’s worth.

Take a look below and plan out your strategy for the first few rounds of your upcoming draft.

1. Christian McCaffrey — RB, Carolina Panthers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 1.2

2019 stats: 1,387 rushing yards, 1,005 receiving yards, 19 touchdowns, 471.2 fantasy points

2. Saquon Barkley — RB, New York Giants

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 2.1

2019 stats: 1,003 rushing yards, 438 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 244.1 fantasy points

3. Ezekiel Elliott — RB, Dallas Cowboys

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 3.1

2019 stats: 1,357 rushing yards, 420 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, 311.7 fantasy points

4. Alvin Kamara — RB, New Orlean Saints

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 5.3

2019 stats: 797 rushing yards, 533 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 248.5 fantasy points

5. Derrick Henry — RB, Tennessee Titans

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 5.3

2019 stats: 1,540 rushing yards, 206 receiving yards, 18 touchdowns, 294.6 fantasy points

6. Dalvin Cook — RB, Minnesota VIkings

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 6.6

2019 stats: 1,135 rushing yards, 519 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns, 292.4 fantasy points

7. Clyde Edwards-Helaire — RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 8.2

2019 stats: N/A

8. Nick Chubb — RB, Cleveland Browns

Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 9.3

2019 stats: 1,494 rushing yards, 278 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 255.2 fantasy points

9. Josh Jacobs — RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 10.1

2019 stats: 1,150 rushing yards, 166 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 191.6 fantasy points

10. Michael Thomas — WR, New Orleans Saints

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 10.4

2019 stats: 149 receptions, 1,725 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 374.6 fantasy points

11. Joe Mixon — RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Don Wright/AP

Average rank: 10.9

2019 stats: 1,137 rushing yards, 287 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 225.4 fantasy points

12. Davante Adams — WR, Green Bay Packers

Jeff Haynes/AP

Average rank: 11.6

2019 stats: 83 receptions, 997 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 212.7 fantasy points

13. Tyreek Hill — WR, Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 13.5

2019 stats: 58 rushing yards, 860 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 188.3 fantasy points

14. Julio Jones — WR, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 14.3

2019 stats: 99 receptions, 1,394 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 274.1 fantasy points

15. Miles Sanders — RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 17.1

2019 stats: 818 rushing yards, 509 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 218.7 fantasy points

16. Travis Kelce — TE, Kansas City Chiefs

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 17.3

2019 stats: 97 receptions, 1,229 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 254.3 fantasy points

17. Kenyan Drake — RB, Arizona Cardinals

Ross D. Franklin/AP

Average rank: 17.9

2019 stats: 817 rushing yards, 345 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 214.2 fantasy points

18. George Kittle — TE, San Francisco 49ers

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 18.4

2019 stats: 85 receptions, 1,053 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, 222.5 fantasy points

19. Chris Godwin — WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 19.3

2019 stats: 86 receptions, 1,333 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 276.1 fantasy points

20. Aaron Jones — RB, Green Bay Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 19.8

2019 stats: 1,084 rushing yards, 474 receiving yards, 19 touchdowns, 314.8 fantasy points

21. DeAndre Hopkins — WR, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow/Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Average rank: 22.4

2019 stats: 104 receptions, 1,165 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 268.5 fantasy points

22. Kenny Golladay — WR, Detroit Lions

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 24.4

2019 stats: 65 receptions, 1,190 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, 248 fantasy points

23. Patrick Mahomes — QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 24.6

2019 stats: 4,031 passing yards, 26 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 218 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 287 fantasy points

24. Mike Evans — WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 26.7

2019 stats: 67 receptions, 1,157 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 232.7 fantasy points

25. Chris Carson — RB, Seattle Seahawks

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 27.9

2019 stats: 1,230 rushing yards, 266 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 232.6 fantasy points

26. Allen Robinson — WR, Chicago Bears

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 28.5

2019 stats: 98 receptions, 1,147 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 254.9 fantasy points

27. Austin Ekeler — RB, Los Angeles Chargers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 30.1

2019 stats: 557 rushing yards, 993 receiving yards, 11 touchdowns, 309 fantasy points

28. James Conner — RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 31.1

2019 stats: 464 rushing yards, 251 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 145.5 fantasy points

29. A.J. Brown — WR, Tennessee Titans

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 32.0

2019 stats: 52 receptions, 1,051 receiving yards, 9 touchdowns, 217.1 fantasy points

30. Odell Beckham Jr. — WR, Cleveland Browns

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 32.1

2019 stats: 74 receptions, 1,035 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 201.3 fantasy points

31. Mark Andrews — TE, Baltimore Ravens

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 32.5

2019 stats: 64 receptions, 852 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 207.2 fantasy points

32. Lamar Jackson — QB, Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 33.2

2019 stats: 3,127 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 1,206 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 415.7 fantasy points

33. Adam Thielen — WR, Minnesota Vikings

Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 33.2

2019 stats: 30 receptions, 418 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 114.4 fantasy points

34. D.J. Moore — WR, Carolina Panthers

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 34.7

2019 stats: 87 receptions, 1,175 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns, 230.5 fantasy points

35. JuJu Smith-Schuster — WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 34.8

2019 stats: 42 receptions, 552 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 113.2 fantasy points

36. Calvin Ridley — WR, Atlanta Falcons

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 35.6

2019 stats: 63 receptions, 866 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 197 fantasy points

37. Amari Cooper — WR, Dallas Cowboys

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 37.2

2019 stats: 79 receptions, 1,189 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 246.5 fantasy points

38. Todd Gurley — RB, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 40.7

2019 stats: 857 rushing yards, 207 receiving yards, 14 touchdowns, 219.4 fantasy points

39. Cooper Kupp — WR, Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 40.9

2019 stats: 94 receptions, 1,161 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns, 270.5 fantasy points

40. Jonathan Taylor — RB, Indianapolis Colts

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 41.4

2019 stats: N/A

41. Tyler Lockett — WR, Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 42.2

2019 stats: 82 receptions, 1,057 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 235.2 fantasy points

42. Zach Ertz — TE, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 43.9

2019 stats: 88 receptions, 916 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 215.6 fantasy points

43. Robert Woods — WR, Los Angeles Rams

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 44.3

2019 stats: 90 receptions, 1,134 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns, 232.9 fantasy points

44. Terry McLaurin — WR, Washington Football Team

Brynn Anderson/AP

Average rank: 45.3

2019 stats: 58 receptions, 919 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 191.9 fantasy points

45. Melvin Gordon — RB, Denver Broncos

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 45.9

2019 stats: 612 rushing yards, 296 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 180.8 fantasy points

46. D.K. Metcalf — WR, Seattle Seahawks

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

Average rank: 46.7

2019 stats: 58 receptions, 900 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns, 187.1 fantasy points

47. David Johnson — RB, Houston Texans

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 46.9

2019 stats: 345 rushing yards, 370 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 141.5 fantasy points

48. Courtland Sutton — WR, Denver Broncos

Peter Joneleit/AP

Average rank: 48.2

2019 stats: 72 receptions, 1,112 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 222.4 fantasy points

49. DJ Chark — WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Michael Conroy/AP Images

Average rank: 48.7

2019 stats: 73 receptions, 1,008 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns, 225.8 fantasy points

50. Mark Ingram — RB, Baltimore Ravens

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 48.7

2019 stats: 1,018 rushing yards, 247 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns, 242.5 fantasy points

