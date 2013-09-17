The Loser Of This Fantasy Football League Has To Get A Tattoo Chosen By The Winner

The winner of a fantasy football league that calls themselves the “Tattoo League” gets to choose a tattoo that the loser must get. The group of friends even signed a legal contract to make sure all members go through with their agreement.

This league is more about not coming in last than winning.

ESPN fantasy analyst Matthew Berry talked to the guys in the league here:

