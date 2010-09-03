Fantasy Football Is An $800 Million Industry, But Who's Profiting?

It’s painful enough to see your team lose the season. But the sheer agony of watching your star fantasy quarterback get pummelled to the ground is almost unbearable.



You watch in disbelief as he clutches his leg. He’s probably out for the season, taking your fantasy team down with him.

Henry Olszewski, Vice President of Sales at Intermarket Insurance Agency, has felt this pain. In 2008, he drafted New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Eight minutes into the first game, Brady tore two ligaments in his knee and was out of commission for the season. As a result, Olszewski’s fantasy football team was a wash.

Out of Olszewski’s misery grew a ridiculously brilliant business: Fantasy Sports Insurance (FSI). The company, which began in 2008, guarantees NFL players’ missed games won’t cost you. “It’s one of a blitz of bizarre businesses cropping up in the $800 million industry of turning quarterback stats to greenbacks,” Paul Charchian, president of the Fantasy Sports Trade Association, tells CNN.

FSI returns your financial investment in fantasy leagues should key players suffer a “season changing” injury. For Fantasy Football, FSI offers three pricing options. The total cost of player insurance depends on league fee amounts and the number of players covered:

OPTION 1: ONE Key Player misses 9 out of the first 16 NFL regular season games – due to injury

OPTION 2: TWO Key Players miss a COMBINED TOTAL 14 out of the first 16 NFL regular season games – due to injury

OPTION 3: THREE Key Players miss a COMBINED TOTAL 18 out of the first 16 NFL regular season games – due to injury

FSI says their insurance plans re-coup all costs you have incurred in fielding your fantasy team and enables fantasy members to continue with their seasons. It “lessens the aggravation of losing your top fantasy player(s).”

Pretty clever.

Other small businesses have begun to tap this unexplored marketing with everything from the obvious, like trophies, to the ridiculous. One company, fantasydispute.com, will have lawyers settle submitted disputes within your league for $15.



According to CNN.com, Anthony Giaccone, president of Intermarket Insurance and FSI, describes fantasy insurance as a must-have for fantasy die-hards.

He even questioned the sanity of fantasy players who would ignore his product. ‘If you are playing fantasy sports and you have Tom Brady on your team, you’d be crazy not to insure him,’ he said.

