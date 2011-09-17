FANTASY FOOTBALL GUIDE: Here's Who You Should Start And Sit This Weekend

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Sunday marks the second week of America’s new favourite pastime:Fantasy Football.



It’s a multi-million dollar industry – and growing.

But who do you start? Who do you sit?

The Aaron Rodgers’ and Adrian Peterson’s of the world are automatic plays.

But what about some of the fringe guys?

Who To Start: Matthew Stafford (vs. KC) Who To Start: Rex Grossman (vs. ARI) It pains me to say this -- and I refuse to use his rhyming adjective -- but Grossman is definitely worth inserting into the lineup. He's thrown for over 300 yards in three of his four Redskins' starts. And his opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, just allowed 422 passing yards to rookie Cam Newton. Who To Start: Peyton Hillis (vs. IND) Peyton Hillis is Chuck Norris in pads. Even if he weren't I'd recommend starting him against a Colts defence that allowed 167 rushing yards to an Arian Foster-less Houston Texans. Hillis should have no problem running over Indy's undersized linebackers. Did I mention he is Chuck Norris in pads? Who To Start: Shonn Green (vs. JAC) and LeGarrette Blount (vs. MIN) I grouped these two because they both shared similar week one fates. They had a limited number of carries because the Jets offence played out of character and the Bucs offence simply didn't play. Both coordinators should return to a consistent running attack featuring their two workhorses. Green and Blount both have something to prove -- and they won't disappoint. Who To Start: Mario Manningham (vs. STL) If you reached a little early to grab the Giants No. 2 wide receiver you may see the fruits of your forward thinking this week. Hakeem Nicks is unlikely to play against a Rams team that will be without their top cornerback, Ron Bartell, the rest of the season. Manningham received seven targets last week with Nicks. Expect that number to rise. Sleeper Alert: Jordy Nelson (vs. CAR) The Super Bowl hero picked up right where he left off in week one with six catches for 77 yards and a score. Nelson's playing time and targets has already surpassed Donald Driver -- much to the dismay of James Jones. And in a similar role opposite the Panthers last week, Early Doucet recorded over 100 yards and a touchdown. Who To Sit: Matt Ryan (vs. PHI) Despite throwing for over 300 yards in the air last weekend (who didn't?), Ryan looked extremely uncomfortable against an attacking Bears defence. It won't get any easier this week when he faces three Pro Bowl cornerbacks. Not to mention the pressure he may feel seeing one-time Falcons hero Mike Vick on the opposing sideline. Who To Sit: Kyle Orton (vs. CIN) If you're a Broncos fan, you'd probably call this a no-brainer. And say Tim Tebow is a good start. The matchup isn't Orton's problem, the home crowd is. If he fails early, it could be a long - and loud - day in Mile High. Who To Sit: Mark Ingram (vs. CHI) Sure, Ingram is the Saint's No. 1 running back. But that doesn't guarantee him many more touches than the No. 2 or 3 back in New Orleans. The Bears attacking front seven should force the Saints to throw more than run -- which means we could see a lot more of Darren Sproles in the backfield. Who To Sit: Knowshon Moreno (vs. CIN) An injured hamstring has kept Moreno out of practice all week and his week two diagnosis isn't improving. Even if he plays, Moreno's potential seems limited after last week's 22-yard performance. Expect a major increase in Willis McGahee's touches. Who To Sit: Chad Ochocinco (vs. SD) Tom Brady threw for 517 yards last week. Ochocinco contributed to just over 3% of those yards. He's spending more time tweeting than studying the playbook. And unless he lines up at the tight end position, it's unlikely Brady looks his way. Bust Alert: Chris Johnson (vs. BAL) Two consecutive poor fantasy weeks is not what CJ owners have in mind. But life isn't fair. The Ravens held Rashard Mendenhall to just 45 yards and forced a fumble last week. This will be Johnson's first game shouldering the load after his holdout, and it's not the way he'd prefer to ease back in. What's the best way to stay up-to-date with your fantasy roster on the go? CLICK HERE FOR THE BEST FOOTBALL MOBILE APPS OF 2011 >>>

