FANTASY FOOTBALL GUIDE: Here's Who You Should Start And Sit This Weekend

Sunday marks week six of America’s new favourite pastime:Fantasy Football.



It’s a multi-million dollar industry – and growing.

But who do you start? Who do you sit?

The Aaron Rodgers’ and Adrian Peterson’s of the world are automatic plays.

But what about some of the fringe guys?

Tony Romo (vs. NE) Could he end up making a late-game mistake to cost his team another win? Sure. But not before throwing all over the league's worst- ranked passing defence. He should also have his full arsenal of receivers -- thanks to the return of Miles Austin -- for the first time this season. This is a no-brainer. Ryan Fitzpatrick (vs. NYG) Against the Giants last week, Tavaris Jackson and Charlie Whitehurst combined for two passing touchdowns and over 300 yards. Fitzpatrick is coming off a career-high 77.8 completion rate. The Giants defence seemed confused last week. Fitzpatrick should pick it apart again. Sleeper Alert: Andy Dalton (vs. IND) This is more a result of his matchup then confidence in Dalton as the Colts rank 29th in pass defence. They just surrendered four touchdowns to Matt Cassell. Dalton has a burgeoning star in rookie receiver A.J. Green and has found a reliable target in tight end Jermaine Grisham. Cedric Benson (vs. IND) With his suspension appeal on hold, Benson gets another chance to receive over 80% of his team's carries -- a rarity these days. The Colts' run defence is equally terrible. They've allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs and opposing teams are averaging nearly 30 carries a game. Ryan Torain (vs. PHI) Solving a Mike Shanahan backfield is a crapshoot. But if you were lucky enough to pick up Ryan Torain this week, now is the time to start him. Philadelphia ranks dead last in stopping the run. They nearly let Cadillac Williams reach the century mark. Tim Hightower is banged up and should merely play the role of a third-down back. Dallas Cowboys WRs - (vs. NE) For the same reasons we suggested Romo, start any and all Cowboys receivers. Miles Austin. Dez Bryant. Jason Witten. Heck, even Laurent Robinson may be playable in deeper leagues. The Pats' defence is dead last against the pass. This should be a shootout. A.J. Green - (vs. IND) What's adding one more Bengal to the party? Dwayne Bowe torched Colts cornerback Jacob Lacey last week for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Green has over 200 yards receiving in his last two games and is becoming a go-to target for Dalton. Matt Schaub (vs. BAL) Schaub performed admirably in his first appearance sans Andre Johnson -- at least up until he threw a game-ending interception. But now he faces the league's top passing defence. The Ravens have allowed just 15 points per week to opposing quarterbacks. Alex Smith (vs. DET) Smith has led his 49ers on an impressive run to the top of the NFC West. But he is about to face a top-15 passing defence. And the pursuit of Ndamukong Suh. Expect to see him scrambling around or face down in the turf -- a lot. Jahvid Best (vs. 49ers) Best is basically your all-or-nothing type back. Sure, he ran for 163 yards Monday night. But the vast chunk of those yards came on two plays. The 49ers run defence ranks fourth in the league, and they are allowing an average of just nine points per game to opposing backs. BenJarvis Green-Ellis (vs. DAL) The Patriots showed last week that they could run the ball when they want to. But that will be difficult this week. The Cowboys are the top-ranked rushing defence in the league. The Law Firm should struggle to find daylight against Rob Ryan's aggressive defence. Brandon Marshall (vs. NYJ) Brandon - welcome to Revis Island. A sight Marshall -- and especially quarterback Matt Moore -- won't enjoy. The Jets have the second-ranked pass defence, and first against an opponent's No. 1 receiver. Marshall is the Dolphins No. 1 receiver. You do the maths. Reggie Wayne (vs. CIN) Curtis Painter has rejuvenated the Colts offence -- relatively speaking. But Pierre Garcon is really the only receiver to enjoy the fruits of Painter's passing. Wayne hasn't found the end zone since week one. And he's about to face the third best pass defence in the game. If you have other options, use them. Bust Alert: Arian Foster (vs. BAL) Arian Foster is back to his 2010 rushing form. But this is a bad matchup. You may actually want to consider sitting him. According to advanced statistics, Baltimore boasts the best front seven in football. Only one team has allowed less fantasy points to running backs. Foster struggled on the ground last week without the threat of Andre Johnson. It'll only get worse this week. What's the best way to stay up-to-date with your fantasy roster on the go? CLICK HERE FOR THE BEST FOOTBALL MOBILE APPS OF 2011 >>>

