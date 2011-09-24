FANTASY FOOTBALL GUIDE: Here's Who You Should Start And Sit In Week Three

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Sunday marks week three of America’s new favourite pastime:Fantasy Football.



It’s a multi-million dollar industry – and growing.

But who do you start? Who do you sit?

The Aaron Rodgers’ and Adrian Peterson’s of the world are automatic plays.

But what about some of the fringe guys?

Who To Start: Ryan Fitzpatrick (vs. NE) The Patriots rank 31st in team pass defence. That's second to last. Fitzpatrick went to Harvard. That means he's smart. With God-fearing Stevie Johnson and an emerging David Nelson flanking him, Fitzpatrick should put up impressive numbers in an obvious shootout. Who To Start: Chad Henne (vs. CLE) Don't let the Browns second ranked pass defence fool you. They've faced 12-year-old Andy Dalton and 68-year-old Kerry Collins. Henne's ability may not wow you, but he has thrown for 400 yards in a game. He also ranks third among QBs in 20-plus yard completions. Who To Start: Chris Johnson (vs. DEN) The wait is finally over! Chris Johnson will actually perform to preseason expectations! The Broncos aren't the Ravens - they've allowed over 130 yards rushing per game. CJ owners can finally exhale. Who To Start: Shonn Green (vs. OAK) I recommended Green last week…and he registered a touchdown. Green enjoys an even more favourable matchup this week against the Raiders -- a team also allowing 130 rushing yards per game. Who To Start: Dez Bryant (vs. WAS) Dez is a beast. Plain and simple. He also struggles to stay on the field. But he's practicing again and won't compete for balls with Miles Austin Monday night. We know Romo -- who should play -- will throw his way no matter the situation, so expect Bryant to have a busy night. Who To Start: David Nelson (vs. NE) I've already documented the Patriots struggles against the pass and the likelihood of this matchup being a high-scoring affair. Nelson has been busy through two weeks, ranking third in receptions among receivers. Sleeper Alert: Daniel Thomas (vs. CLE) The rookie's a risky start that may pay huge dividends. After sitting out week one, Thomas burst on the scene for 107 yards on just 18 touches. The Reggie Bush experiment is already trending in the wrong direction. Expect Thomas to get the bulk of the carries against a Browns rush defence ranked in the NFL's bottom half. Who To Sit: Eli Manning (vs. PHI) Manning's receivers are dropping like flies. Hixon's ACL is torn. Manningham's concussed. Nicks is in a perpetual state of physical pain. Then factor in the Eagles Pro-Bowl secondary. Don't expect Manning to throw for many more touchdowns than his brother this weekend. Who To Sit: Jay Cutler (vs. GB) The good news: the Packers defence currently ranks last in NFL pass defence. The bad news: The Packers rank fourth in team sacks. The other bad news: Cutler's offensive line is in disarray and allowed six sacks last weekend. Expect Cutler to be running for his life. Who To Sit: Tim Hightower (vs. DAL) Rob Ryan's Cowboys rush defence has been stingy, having allowed the sixth fewest fantasy points to running backs. And despite Hightower's impressive start, Roy Helu took over late last week with 10 carries. And we all know Mike Shanahan's penchant for juggling running backs… Who To Sit: Cedric Benson (vs. 49ers) As if Benson's week couldn't get any worse, now he faces a 49ers defence allowing just 2.5 yards per carry. He struggled in week two against a questionable Broncos run defence (16 carries, 59 yards) and things won't get any easier this week. Who To Sit: Hakeem Nicks (vs. PHI) The Giants are picking players up off the street to find healthy bodies. Nicks, the last Giants pass-catcher standing, can expect a heavy dose of double teams. And that's with Nnamdi Asamougha hoving over him. Who To Sit: Brandon Lloyd (vs. 10) Assuming he doesn't surprise his own front office -- again -- by being a last minute scratch, Lloyd should be in the lineup. But the matchup isn't pretty. The Titans have allowed just 199 passing yards per game and zero touchdowns this season. That's stifling. Bust Alert: Reggie Wayne (vs. PIT) As previously reported, Kerry Collins isn't getting any younger. Neither is the Steelers defence -- but at least they're still talented. Pittsburgh is allowing just 11 fantasy points per game to receivers and is fresh off a week two shutout. What's the best way to stay up-to-date with your fantasy roster on the go? Click here for the best football mobile apps of 2011 >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.