FANTASY FOOTBALL GUIDE: Here's Who You Should Start And Sit In Week 10

Photo: AP

Sunday marks week 10 of America’s new favourite pastime:Fantasy Football.



It’s a multi-million dollar industry – and growing.

But who do you start? Who do you sit?

The Aaron Rodgers’ and Adrian Peterson’s of the world are automatic plays.

But what about some of the fringe guys?

Mark Sanchez v. NE He's the only quarterback not to throw for over 250 yards against the Pats this season. But he did throw for two touchdowns in their first meeting. The Jets are running the ball again, which opens up the play-action pass nicely. Christian Ponder v. GB Don't laugh. Green Bay will obviously score a lot of points. And Minnesota will be forced to throw. Ponder actually threw for over 200 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start against the Packers. Steven Jackson v. CLE Fantasy owners couldn't have been more disappointed in Jackson the first half of the season. But the running back is healthy again, and aiming for his third consecutive 100-yard game. He'll face the 30th ranked run defence to achieve it. Expect to be rewarded. Chris Johnson v. CAR He may be one of the most disappointing fantasy players of all-time to date. But then he posted his highest yards per game (4.6) last week. We can build on that. And no team has allowed more fantasy points to running backs than the Panthers. Jordy Nelson v. MIN Julio Jones v. NO Did you see this guy last week? He's an animal. He's recorded double-digit fantasy points in three consecutive games. It's pretty clear he's become a favourite of Matt Ryan. And expect this matchup, against a team that's already given up nine touchdowns to receivers, to be very high scoring. Tom Brady v. NYJ You don't want to hear this Brady-lovers, but the Jets are allowing just eight fantasy points a game to opposing quarterbacks. Brady's also looked very un-Brady like of late. You'll probably start him anyway. But you've been warned. Andy Dalton v. PIT He had a great three-touchdown performance last week. But the rookie faces a much tougher matchup in the form of Troy Polamalu and the Steelers. They've allowed just one quarterback to record over 20 fantasy points since week one. Rashard Mendenhall v. CIN He's had just 13 carries in each of his last three games. Now he faces the league's second-ranked run defence. That doesn't add up to a very promising start. Brandon Jacobs v. SF Good news: Ahmad Bradshaw is out again. Bad news: the 49ers allow the least amount of fantasy points to opposing backs. More bad news: only one running back has scored against San Francisco -- and that was on a shovel pass. Larry Fitzgerald v. PHI Here's a startling stat from the New York Times: no. 1 receivers are averaging just 3.3 fantasy points against the Eagles. And it's fair to say each one of those games has featured a more talented man under centre than John Skelton, the Cardinals' quarterback Sunday. Brandon Lloyd v. CLE Lloyd has enjoyed success since his trade to the Rams. But now he'll matchup opposite Joe Haden and a Browns secondary that has allowed just three touchdowns to opposing receivers all season. What's the best way to stay up-to-date with your fantasy roster on the go? CLICK HERE FOR THE BEST FOOTBALL MOBILE APPS OF 2011 >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.