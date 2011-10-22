FANTASY FOOTBALL GUIDE: Here's Who You Should Start And Sit In Week Seven

Photo: AP

Start: Matt Cassel (vs. OAK) It's tough to recommend Cassel, period. But the Raiders have allowed at least 20 fantasy points in every game this season, except the one against Tom Brady. Weird. Start: Ben Roethlisberger (vs. ARZ) The Cardinals rank 20th in passing defence and have allowed multiple passing touchdowns in three of five games.Plus, Big Ben may be getting two of his offensive linemen back. That should do wonders for the hobbled quarterback. Start: DeMarco Murray (vs. STL) Felix Jones' loss is Murray's gain. The Rams are last in the league in rushing defence, allowing 162 yards a game. Tashard Choice won't steal more than a handful of carries from the rookie. Start: Willis McGahee (vs. MIA) This may come as a surprise, but Tim Tebow won't be the only Denver Bronco in the backfield Sunday. McGahee has posted four straight double-digit fantasy games and rushed for over 100 yards against two of the top six run defenses. Start: Greg Little (vs. SEA) Little continues to shoot up the depth chart in Cleveland. He had 12 targets last week. Now he faces a defence without its best corner (Marcus Trufant) that allows 24 fantasy points a game. Start: Marques Colston (vs. IND) In his second game back from injury last week, Colston posted seven catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. Now he faces a Colts secondary that's allowed a 100-yard receiver in three consecutive games. Sit: Philip Rivers (vs. NYJ) Welcome back to Revis Island. It caused nightmares for Matt Moore last week. And while Rivers is much more talented, it doesn't change the fact that this is a terrible matchup. Especially if he's without Antonio Gates. Sit: Matt Ryan (vs. DET) Ryan hasn't thrown for multiple touchdowns since week two. The Lions have only allowed one quarterback to throw for multiple touchdowns. Those stats are trending in the wrong direction for Matty Ice. Sit: Steven Jackson (vs. DAL) Jackson's finally healthy. Just in time to face the league's top run defence. With a hobbled quarterback. Expect the Cowboys to load the box and force Sam Bradford to beat them. Sit: Jackie Battle (vs. OAK) For all the excitement that came with picking up Battle last week, now isn't the best time to unleash him. Oakland's allowed a combined 135 yards on the ground in its last two games. Sit: Larry Fitzgerald (vs. PIT) The Steelers defence hasn't allowed a receiving touchdown since week one. And nobody over 82 yards receiving. Fitz is as good a bet to do it as anyone, but not with the way his quarterback, Kevin Kolb, is playing. Sit: Plaxico Burress (vs. SD) Burress has just seven catches in his last three games. The Chargers secondary has been impressive all season, having allowed just two receivers to score touchdowns this year. What's the best way to stay up-to-date with your fantasy roster on the go? CLICK HERE FOR THE BEST FOOTBALL MOBILE APPS OF 2011 >>>

