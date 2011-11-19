FANTASY FOOTBALL GUIDE: Here's Who You Should Start And Sit In Week Eleven

Photo: AP

Sunday (or actually this past Thursday) marks week eleven of America’s new favourite pastime: Fantasy Football.



It’s a multi-million dollar industry – and growing.

But who do you start? Who do you sit?

The Aaron Rodgers’ and Adrian Peterson’s of the world are automatic plays.

But what about some of the fringe guys?

Start: Carson Palmer (vs. MIN) He's averaged 315 yards and two touchdowns since his horrendous debut. Now Palmer faces a team allowing 23 points to opposing quarterbacks. Plus, the 30th-ranked pass defence just lost Antoine Winfield. Pick him up and get him in your lineup. Start: Matthew Stafford (vs. CAR) A broken finger has bothered Stafford as of late, but it's hard not to acknowledge his 9-2 touchdown to interception ratio at home. A number of quarterbacks, including John Beck, have thrown for multiple touchdowns against the Panthers. And he's still got that Megatron guy. Start: Brandon Jacobs (vs. PHI) Ahmad Bradshaw is still out. And the Eagles are still terrible at stopping the run. Philadelphia has allowed eight rushing touchdowns on the year. Expect Vince Young to set the Giants up in favourable field position with an ill-timed interception or two. Start: Marshawn Lynch (vs. STL) Welcome back, Beast Mode. Lynch has lived up to his nickname as of late, registering 244 yards in his previous two contests and recording a touchdown in five straight games. The Rams' run defence is no longer the league's worst, but it's far from the best. Start: Brandon Marshall (vs. BUF) He recorded 11 catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in his first meeting against Buffalo. And there's no reason to believe a team allowing the eighth most fantasy points to opposing receivers will find an answer for Marshall. Plus, Miami's won two in a row. They are ON FIRE. Start: Laurent Robinson (vs. WAS) With Miles Austin still sidelined, Robinson has become a favourite target of Tony Romo. He has four touchdowns in his last three games - thanks to teams focusing on Dez Bryant and Jason Witten - and is only getting more comfortable in the offence. If he's still available, take advantage while you still can. Sit: Joe Flacco (vs. CIN) If Flacco repeats history, the Ravens' air attack is doomed. He's thrown for fewer than 200 yards, with just two touchdowns and nine interceptions, in their last four meetings. The Bengals did lose Leon Hall to injury, but have allowed just one multi-touchdown game to an opposing quarterback since week 2. Plus, he's Joe Flacco. Sit: Andy Dalton (vs. BAL) Sounds like this game will be decided between the tackles. The Ravens have also been extremely tough against the pass this season, allowing just six passing touchdowns on the year. There's also a likely chance that Dalton's favourite target, rookie receiver A.J. Green is out. Sit: Chris Johnson (vs. ATL) Just when you thought CJ was 'back,' too. The Falcons are No. 1 against the run the past five weeks and have allowed one rushing touchdown in that span. They've allowed a single 100-yard rusher all season! Don't be blinded by one week of production, sit him if you can. Sit: Roy Helu (vs. DAL) Helu plays for the Redskins. Mike Shanahan coaches the Redskins. Predicting carries - let alone success - in a Shanahan-led offence is impossible. The Redskins might be back to three running options if former Cowboys player Tashard Choice suits up. And Dallas has defended the run well most of the year. Sit: Roddy White (vs. 10) White's been an underachiever all season. The loss of Julio Jones didn't even help his productivity last week, as Harry Douglas recorded eight catches for 133 yards. Tennessee limited Steve Smith to just 33 yards last week, and have allowed an average of under six fantasy points to No. 1 receivers on the season. Sit: Steve Smith (vs. DET) Detroit hasn't allowed a 100-yard receiver since week four. They've surrendered just two receiving touchdowns in that span. It's hard to sit Smith with the number of targets he gets from Newton, but you've been warned.

