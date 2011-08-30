Fantasy Football At ESPN: Record 500 College Games Live This Fall

With an expanded digital platform for live sports, ESPN will stream 500 college football games this fall, says Tim Connolly, VP for Distribution for Disney/ESPN in this interview with Beet.TV



While streaming selected events has been part of ESPN for several years, the network’s acquisition of digital rights to many additional college football leagues, coupled with multi-game distribution mode available on tablets, have led to this unprecedented offering.

We spoke with Connolly at the Beet.TV Video Leadership event in Manhattan.

Andy Plesser

You can also find this post up at Beet.TV.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.