Fantasy Fans Drool Over HBO's 'Game Of Thrones'

Here’s one for the fantasy fanboys (and girls): HBO just greenlit Game of Thrones, one of the networks most buzzed about shows. They will premiere the pilot and nine additional episodes next spring.



Since the project was first announced in November 2008, fans have been frothing for the series, which is based on George R.R. Martin novels.

The Hollywood Reporter’s The Live Feed describes the series as “Sopranos with swords.”

The sprawling tale set in the mythical land of Westeros tells the story of the noble Stark family who become caught up in high court intrigue when patriarch Eddard (played by Sean Bean) becomes the king’s new right-hand man. The four-and-counting books in the series would each be used as one season of the series.

Think of the merchandising deals! The novels, the first of which was published in 1996 and received several fantasy awards, spun off trading cards, board games and a roleplaying game. HBO has plenty of opportunities there–not to mention a chance to turn the show into another Avatar-style fantasy movie blockbuster.

As James Hibberd told us back in November, True Blood’s wild success on the network might have helped it get approved. The vampire dram-edy was a risk, but it appealed to a Twilight-crazed audience and brought in unexpected viewers.

A fantasy pilot with some ancient elements not only butts heads with Showtime’s The Tudors, it also might attract a new class of subscribers–even if they are geeky ones.

Although, many of them might just watch pirated versions of the show online.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.