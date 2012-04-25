FANTASY CAMP: I Spent 3 Incredible Days With My Auto Racing Heroes

Photo: Travis Okulski / Business Insider

If you have free time and enough money, there is a fantasy camp that will cater to any hobby you can think of.Love rock and roll? Then go to rock and roll camp. Love space? Go to space camp. Baseball fan? Pretend to be a Major Leaguer at baseball camp. Love to drive tanks? There’s even a camp for that.



Since motorsports have been my hobby for as long as I can remember, I jumped at the chance to attend the Speed Dream Ride last week.

What is the Dream Ride? It’s the grand prize in an annual contest put on by the TV channel Speed. Five lucky winners and their guests are flown to Monterey, CA and put up in first class accommodations. Then, for two days, they are whisked to Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca to drive with some motorsports legends.

And I mean legends. Topping the roster is Indy 500 Winner, IndyCar Champion, Formula One World Champion, and Daytona 500 Champion Mario Andretti, who takes winners for rides in a two-seat IndyCar.

Then, there are winning motorcycle racers Jason Pridmore and Steve Rapp, Kyle Petty, son of the legendary Richard “The King” Petty, drifting phenom and TV star Tanner Foust, and Pikes Peak Hillclimb winner Mike Ryan and his insane Freightliner tractor.

It is seriously overload for a racing fan.

Disclosure: I have to send a big thanks to Speed for flying me to the Dream Ride to participate with the lucky winners. I can’t lie; These were three pretty awesome days. Speed paid for all travel and accommodations.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.