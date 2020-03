FANTASY BASEBALL RANKINGS: Here's the expert consensus on the top 50 players

AP Photo/Elaine Thompson Fantasy baseball season is almost here, so we’ve rounded up the top 50 picks from experts to help you ace your draft.

Fantasy baseball season is almost here.

To help you prepare, we’ve put together a consensus ranking based on the predictions of fantasy experts from several different outlets.

There’s no wrong way to draft your team, but a bit of guidance from experts never hurts.

Baseball season is fast approaching and with it, comes fantasy baseball.

While there’s no foolproof way of drafting your fantasy team, it’s key to get your first few picks right if you hope to compete for your league’s championship.

With the help of Fantasy Pros, we gathered the rankings of 12 experts from Yahoo! Sports, FantasyPros, Rotoballer, and The Athletic in order to put together a consensus ranking from experts across the sports world.

Five-tool players such as Mike Trout and Mookie Betts once again highlight the top of the draft board for their ability to help fantasy teams across categories, but there’s some interesting value to found in the later rounds.

Take a look below and plan out your strategy for the first few rounds of your upcoming draft. All stat projections are from ESPN.

1. Ronald Acuna Jr. — OF, Atlanta Braves

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 1.6

2019 stats: .280, 41 HR, 101 RBI, 127 R, 37 SB

2020 projections:.283, 41 HR, 90 RBI, 114 R, 33 SB

2. Mike Trout — OF, Los Angeles Angels

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 1.9

2019 stats: .294, 45 HR, 104 RBI, 110 R, 11 SB

2020 projections:.300, 44 HR, 105 RBI, 118 R, 16 SB

3. Christian Yelich — OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 2.5

2019 stats: .329, 44 HR, 97 RBI, 100 R, 30 SB

2020 projections:.316, 36 HR, 106 RBI, 113 R, 25 SB

4. Cody Bellinger — 1B/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 4.5

2019 stats: .305, 47 HR, 115 RBI, 121 R, 15 SB

2020 projections:.288, 40 HR, 111 RBI, 111 R, 12 SB

5. Mookie Betts — OF, Los Angeles Dodgers

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 5.0

2019 stats: .296, 29 HR, 80 RBI, 135 R, 16 SB

2020 projections:.294, 30 HR, 81 RBI, 121 R, 22 SB

6. Trevor Story — SS, Colorado Rockies

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 7.3

2019 stats: .294, 35 HR, 85 RBI, 111 R, 23 SB

2020 projections:.275, 36 HR, 90 RBI, 94 R, 16 SB

7. Francisco Lindor — SS, Cleveland Indians

David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 7.4

2019 stats: .284, 32 HR, 74 RBI, 101 R, 22 SB

2020 projections:.279, 33 HR, 77 RBI, 103 R, 23 SB

8. Trea Turner — SS, Washington Nationals

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 8.7

2019 stats: .298, 19 HR, 57 RBI, 96 R, 35 SB

2020 projections:.290, 21 HR, 63 RBI, 98 R, 38 SB

9. Gerrit Cole — SP, New York Yankees

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 9.7

2019 stats: 20 W, 2.50 ERA, 326 Ks, 0.89 WHIP

2020 projections: 18 W, 2.83 ERA, 296 Ks, 0.96 WHIP

10. Jacob deGrom — SP, New York Mets

Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 10.7

2019 stats: 11 W, 2.43 ERA, 255 Ks, 0.97 WHIP

2020 projections: 17 W, 2.50 ERA, 251 Ks, 0.98 WHIP

11. Nolan Arenado — 3B, Colorado Rockies

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 10.9

2019 stats: .315, 41 HR, 118 RBI, 102 R, 3 SB

2020 projections:.305, 42 HR, 115 RBI, 98 R, 2 SB

12. Juan Soto — OF, Washington Nationals

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 11.4

2019 stats: .282, 34 HR, 110 RBI, 110 R, 12 SB

2020 projections:.295, 36 HR, 110 RBI, 110 R, 10 SB

13. Justin Verlander — SP, Houston Astros

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 12.7

2019 stats: 21 W, 2.62 ERA, 300 Ks, 0.81 WHIP

2020 projections: 17 W, 2.93 ERA, 263 Ks, 0.91 WHIP

14. Alex Bregman — 3B/SS, Houston Astros

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 16.1

2019 stats: .296, 41 HR, 112 RBI, 122 R, 5 SB

2020 projections:.288, 34 HR, 102 RBI, 109 R, 7 SB

15. Jose Ramirez — 3B, Cleveland Indians

Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 16.4

2019 stats: .255, 23 HR, 83 RBI, 68 R, 24 SB

2020 projections:.268, 29 HR, 89 RBI, 85 R, 23 SB

16. Freddie Freeman — 1B, Atlanta Braves

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 16.4

2019 stats: .293, 38 HR, 121 RBI, 113 R, 6 SB

2020 projections:.303, 38 HR, 104 RBI, 102 R, 5 SB

17. Max Scherzer — SP, Washington Nationals

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

Average rank: 16.6

2019 stats: 11 W, 2.92 ERA, 243 Ks, 1.03 WHIP

2020 projections: 16 W, 2.92 ERA, 266 Ks, 0.96 WHIP

18. Walker Buehler — SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 18.3

2019 stats: 14 W, 3.26 ERA, 215 Ks, 1.04 WHIP

2020 projections: 15 W, 3.26 ERA, 222 Ks, 1.04 WHIP

19. J.D. Martinez — OF/DH, Boston Red Sox

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 18.9

2019 stats: .304, 36 HR, 105 RBI, 98 R, 2 SB

2020 projections:.309, 36 HR, 106 RBI, 94 R, 3 SB

20. Anthony Rendon — 3B, Los Angeles Angels

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 20.0

2019 stats: .319, 34 HR, 126 RBI, 117 R, 5 SB

2020 projections:.306, 31 HR, 109 RBI, 100 R, 4 SB

21. Rafael Devers — 3B, Boston Red Sox

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 20.6

2019 stats: .311, 32 HR, 115 RBI, 129 R, 8 SB

2020 projections:.285, 30 HR, 98 RBI, 104 R, 3 SB

22. Fernando Tatis Jr. — SS, San Diego Padres

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 22.8

2019 stats: .291, 22 HR, 53 RBI, 61 R, 16 SB

2020 projections:.284, 31 HR, 77 RBI, 100 R, 19 SB

23. Bryce Harper — OF, Philadelphia Phillies

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 22.8

2019 stats: .260, 35 HR, 114 RBI, 98 R, 15 SB

2020 projections:.269, 37 HR, 110 RBI, 101 R, 10 SB

24. Aaron Judge — OF, New York Yankees

Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 27.7

2019 stats: .272, 27 HR, 55 RBI, 75 R, 3 SB

2020 projections:.274, 37 HR, 84 RBI, 103 R, 4 SB

25. Stephen Strasburg — SP, Washington Nationals

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 28.1

2019 stats: 18 W, 3.32 ERA, 251 Ks, 1.04 WHIP

2020 projections: 14 W, 3.34 ERA, 219 Ks, 1.10 WHIP

26. Xander Bogaerts — SS, Boston Red Sox

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 29.3

2019 stats: .311, 33 HR, 117 RBI, 110 R, 4 SB

2020 projections:.288, 25 HR, 100 RBI, 95 R, 6 SB

27. Javier Baez — SS, Chicago Cubs

Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 30.3

2019 stats: .281, 29 HR, 85 RBI, 89 R, 11 SB

2020 projections:.270, 28 HR, 94 RBI, 92 R, 9 SB

28. Shane Bieber — SP, Cleveland Indians

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 30.7

2019 stats: 15 W, 3.28 ERA, 259 Ks, 1.05 WHIP

2020 projections: 14 W, 3.65 ERA, 225 Ks, 1.11 WHIP

29. Jack Flaherty — SP, St. Louis Cardinals

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 31.1

2019 stats: 11 W, 2.75 ERA, 231 Ks, 0.97 WHIP

2020 projections: 14 W, 3.22 ERA, 222 Ks, 1.05 WHIP

30. Starling Marte — OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Average rank: 31.3

2019 stats: .295, 23 HR, 82 RBI, 97 R, 25 SB

2020 projections:.293, 24 HR, 82 RBI, 96 R, 22 SB

31. Blake Snell — SP, Tampa Bay Rays

Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 31.6

2019 stats: 6 W, 4.29 ERA, 147 Ks, 1.27 WHIP

2020 projections: 12 W, 3.30 ERA, 221 Ks, 1.14 WHIP

32. Yordan Alvarez — OF, Houston Astros

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 32.5

2019 stats: .313, 27 HR, 78 RBI, 58 R, 0 SB

2020 projections:.277, 40 HR, 120 RBI, 89 R, 2 SB

33. Jose Altuve — 2B, Houston Astros

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 33.3

2019 stats: .298, 31 HR, 74 RBI, 89 R, 6 SB

2020 projections:.309, 26 HR, 76 RBI, 97 R, 10 SB

34. Pete Alonso — 1B, New York Mets

Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 33.6

2019 stats: .260, 53 HR, 120 RBI, 103 R, 1 SB

2020 projections:.247, 46 HR, 123 RBI, 102 R, 0 SB

35. Chris Sale — SP, Boston Red Sox

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 33.9

2019 stats: 6 W, 4.40 ERA, 218 Ks, 1.09 WHIP

2020 projections: 13 W, 3.51 ERA, 236 Ks, 1.02 WHIP

36. Gleyber Torres — 2B/SS, New York Yankees

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 34.1

2019 stats: .280, 38 HR, 91 RBI, 96 R, 5 SB

2020 projections:.273, 33 HR, 92 RBI, 87 R, 5 SB

37. Charlie Blackmon — OF, Colorado Rockies

Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 34.4

2019 stats: .316, 32 HR, 86 RBI, 112 R, 2 SB

2020 projections:.308, 32 HR, 80 RBI, 109 R, 3 SB

38. Ozzie Albies — 2B, Atlanta Braves

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 37.2

2019 stats: .295, 24 HR, 86 RBI, 102 R, 15 SB

2020 projections:.276, 23 HR, 73 RBI, 94 R, 13 SB

39. Austin Meadows — OF/DH, Tampa Bay Rays

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 37.9

2019 stats: .291, 33 HR, 89 RBI, 83 R, 12 SB

2020 projections:.284, 33 HR, 91 RBI, 86 R, 9 SB

40. George Springer — OF, Houston Astros

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 40.2

2019 stats: .292, 39 HR, 96 RBI, 96 R, 6 SB

2020 projections:.280, 37 HR, 95 RBI, 106 R, 4 SB

41. Ketel Marte — 2B/SS/OF, Arizona Diamondbacks

Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 41.0

2019 stats: .329, 32 HR, 92 RBI, 97 R, 10 SB

2020 projections:.291, 23 HR, 77 RBI, 86 R, 7 SB

42. Adalberto Mondesi — SS, Kansas City Royals

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 42.2

2019 stats: .264, 9 HR, 62 RBI, 58 R, 43 SB

2020 projections:.250, 16 HR, 71 RBI, 70 R, 39 SB

43. Giancarlo Stanton — OF, New York Yankees

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 47.3

2019 stats: .288, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 8 R, 0 SB

2020 projections:.266, 41 HR, 94 RBI, 85 R, 1 SB

44. Clayton Kershaw — SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

Average rank: 47.5

2019 stats: 16 W, 3.08 ERA, 189 Ks, 1.04 WHIP

2020 projections: 13 W, 3.41 ERA, 188 Ks, 1.03 WHIP

45. Luis Castillo — SP, Cincinnati Reds

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 48.8

2019 stats: 15 W, 3.45 ERA, 226 Ks, 1.14 WHIP

2020 projections: 12 W, 3.51 ERA, 219 Ks, 1.16 WHIP

46. Patrick Corbin — SP, Washington Nationals

Will Newton/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 49.8

2019 stats: 14 W, 3.25 ERA, 238 Ks, 1.18 WHIP

2020 projections: 14 W, 3.71 ERA, 227 Ks, 1.23 WHIP

47. Kris Bryant — 3B/OF, Chicago Cubs

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 51.0

2019 stats: .282, 31 HR, 77 RBI, 108 R, 4 SB

2020 projections:.278, 29 HR, 79 RBI, 111 R, 4 SB

48. Whit Merrifield — 2B/OF, Kansas City Royals

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 52.4

2019 stats: .302, 16 HR, 74 RBI, 105 R, 20 SB

2020 projections:.290, 14 HR, 66 RBI, 87 R, 20 SB

49. Charlie Morton — SP, Tampa Bay Rays

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 52.6

2019 stats: 16 W, 3.05 ERA, 240 Ks, 1.08 WHIP

2020 projections: 13 W, 3.29 ERA, 216 Ks, 1.13 WHIP

50. Anthony Rizzo — 1B, Chicago Cubs

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Average rank: 53.3

2019 stats: .293, 27 HR, 94 RBI, 89 R, 5 SB

2020 projections:.293, 26 HR, 99 RBI, 87 R, 4 SB

