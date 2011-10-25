An Idaho Pig Farmer Has Won Over $300,000 Playing Fantasy Baseball In The Last Three Years

Photo: AP

Idaho pig farmer Lindy Hinkelman is probably the highest-earning fantasy baseball player in the country, according to the New York Times.This year the 59-year-old won the National Fantasy Baseball Championships for the second time — earning $100,000 on his $1,400 entry fee.



He won the same competition in 2009, and has earned more than $300,000 in the last three years.

Facing off against investment managers and quasi-famous players like Meat Loaf, Hinkelman has succeeded by using the Moneyball approach that Billy Beane used with the A’s.

In the 2011 draft, he pinpointed players coming off bad years — like Matt Kemp — that he thought were undervalued.

Surprisingly, Hinkelman doesn’t own a smartphone and “isn’t proficient” with computers.

But he gets by.

“Raising pigs and this baseball thing really go together,” he told the Times. “There are certain things in farming — keeping track of productivity, indexes for your sows, the genetic lines there. To do well, you’ve got to be pretty proficient in numbers. maths has always been my strong suit. I can see things with the numbers.”

Read the whole NYT story here. >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.