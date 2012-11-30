Here's The Best Calendar App For Your iPhone

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

It takes guts to tackle a built-in function that ships for free with every iPhone.But Flexibits cofounders Michael Simmons and Kent Sutherland felt they didn’t have much choice, given the constant goading they got from users of Fantastical, their calendar software for the Mac.



“People thought we were nuts for not making an iPhone app,” Simmons told Business Insider.

So today, Flexibits is launching an iPhone version of Fantastical, which has been available for Mac OS X since last year.

Despite their users’ nudges, Simmons and Sutherland took their time crafting the iPhone app.

Unlike Apple’s desktop calendar app for Macs, which draws a neverending parade of complaints from users, Simmons and Sutherland didn’t see too much wrong with Apple’s built-in iPhone app.

The team built Fantastical for iPhone from the ground up, because they didn’t want to just port a desktop app to the iPhone and be done with it.

“We didn’t remake Fantastical to remake it,” Simmons said. “We remade it because we had an idea where we felt we could improve on it. We had a product that we felt was iPhone-worthy, that would make people’s lives better.”

What resulted was a quality experience that is quick and easy to use.

Fantastical’s goal is to be fast and friendly. It realises that people are always on the go and makes it very easy to quickly pull up the app, check your appointments, and avoid complications.

Fantastical is available now for the launch price of $1.99. Flexibits plans to raise the price to $3.99 at some point after launch, so if you want an alternative to the iPhone’s built-in calendar, now’s a good time to try it out.

