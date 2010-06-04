Fantastic Overview Of China And Its Death Grip On Rare Earth Metals

Photo: U.S. Marines

Yesterday the world was greeted with the news that China intends to tighten its grip over rare earth metals, the highly valuable commodities that are used in everything from defence to green tech.That China would do something like this has been fretted about for a while, and it’s why the US government sees rare earths as a matter of national security.



However this plays out, we suspect the subject to get A LOT more attention going forward, so we’re going to keep trying to learn more about it.

The big domestic player is MolyCorp, which cites the following presentation from Australia’s Industrial Minerals Corp in explaining the economics of the business. It’s from 2008, but it’s all very pertinent, perhaps even more so.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.