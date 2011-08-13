101 Fantastic Quotes About Marketing

Photo: HubSpot

The folks at marketing software developer HubSpot have put together a fantastic presentation featuring a bunch of quotes from some of the brightest marketing minds around.From Apple’s Steve Jobs to Zappos’ Tony Hsieh to Benjamin Franklin, they’ve all had some valuable insights that we can all learn from.



Which one’s your favourite? Tell us in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.