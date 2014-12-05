26 Fantastic Holiday Gifts For Your Boss

The holidays are upon us and there’s a good chance you’re already stressing about finding the perfect gift for each and every important person in your life — especially if your boss is on that list.

Buying a holiday gift for your manager can be tricky. If you want to show your appreciation (and if gift giving is customary in your office), it’s a nice gesture — but you don’t want to come off as a brownnoser, and you definitely don’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

Consider going in on a group gift with your coworkers, and remember to make sure it isn’t offensive or inappropriate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.