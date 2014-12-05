26 Fantastic Holiday Gifts For Your Boss

Jacquelyn Smith, Aaron Taube

The holidays are upon us and there’s a good chance you’re already stressing about finding the perfect gift for each and every important person in your life — especially if your boss is on that list.

Buying a holiday gift for your manager can be tricky. If you want to show your appreciation (and if gift giving is customary in your office), it’s a nice gesture — but you don’t want to come off as a brownnoser, and you definitely don’t want to make anyone feel uncomfortable.

Consider going in on a group gift with your coworkers, and remember to make sure it isn’t offensive or inappropriate.

Bring the gift of streaming internet video to your boss's living room.

Roku is a set-top box that allows people to watch content from popular sites like YouTube and Netflix on their televisions, while Google's Chromecast dongle lets users beam whatever they're watching on their computers to their television.

Price (Roku): $US84.99

Price (Chromecast): $US31.99

If your boss likes to bring lunch from home, the Magic Cook Lunch Box is a smart choice.

The product, featured in an episode of the ABC reality show 'Shark Tank,' uses a heating pad and water to reheat food without using a microwave.

Price: $US34.99

Help your boss get work done on the go.

If your boss likes to get work done on the go, you might want to consider giving them a keyboard they can use with their tablet or smartphone. Microsoft's universal mobile keyboard works on Apple, Android, and Windows devices.

Price: $US64.99

The organised boss will appreciate a nice journal.

Buy them a classy, personalised notebook with their name or initials on it. Depending on your tastes and budget, you can go wire-bound or leather-bound.

Buy a wire-bound notebook from Tiny Prints here for

Price (wire-bound): $US14.99

Price (leather-bound): From $US32.00

Consider a practical gift that will keep them hydrated.

Has your boss been telling you they need to drink more water? Gift them with a Soma -- the sleek, sustainable water filter any boss would be proud to put on their kitchen counter.

Price: From $US49

Help your boss stay on schedule while travelling.

A good, old-fashioned Braun travel alarm clock will allow your boss to stay on schedule while taking time off or away on business -- without having to be chained to their smartphone the whole time.

Price: $US29.99

The perfect gift for any manager who enjoys jamming out.

If your manager loves music, this is the perfect gift. Jawbone's Mini Jambox is a portable boombox that allows you to control the music from your smartphone. It's great for parties.

Price: From $US79.99

A boss with a sense of humour might like to line their desk with a bobblehead of himself.

You can upload a photo of your boss to the website 1minime.com and they will send you a doll with your boss's head on it. Just make sure to get a few coworkers to go in with you so you don't look like a suck-up.

Price: From $US60

The sports enthusiast boss might enjoy a pair of tickets to a game in your city.

Hockey, basketball, and football are currently in season, and you can check your local college and professional clubs for schedule and ticket availability. If your local team isn't doing so hot this year, you might be able to score a bargain on StubHub.com.

Price: From $US10

Give your caffeine-loving boss a monthly delivery of coffee.

New York gourmet food emporium Zabar's offers a subscription for a monthly delivery of custom coffee and a package of baked goods.

Price: $US99 for thee months

Books are always a safe go-to gift for the boss.

Is your boss an avid reader? Is she really into cooking or photography? Is she a history buff? You can't go wrong with a book.

For instance, you can liven up your boss's next dinner party with 'The American Cocktail.' The book contains recipes for 50 artisanal drinks, curated by the editors of Imbibe Magazine. Other great options: 'Humans of New York,' 'Thug Kitchen,' or '
Zero to One' by Peter Thiel.

Price: From $US10

You're sure to impress with a nice bottle of white or red.

Have a wine-lover for a boss? You can pick up a nice red or white online at Wine.com, which will even give you a real-time recommendation from a sommelier via instant message (the expert we spoke to recommended a bottle of M by Michael Mondavi). For an accessory, you can give your manager Vinturi's best-selling aerator, which filters bubbles into a glass of wine, thereby increasing its surface area and enhancing its flavour. You might also want to consider the corkcicle, a neat product that functions as a wine-stopper and cooling device.

Price of aerator: $US19,99

Price of Corkcicle: $US16.90

Price of wine: From $US7

Give your boss's Smartphone superpowers with the Mophie Space Pack.

Is your boss's phone always dead? This is the perfect gift. Attaching the Space Pack to mobile phones doubles battery life and provides up to 32 GB of extra storage space.

Price: $US139.95

If your manager is a foodie, you might want to bring good tidings via a gourmet gift basket.

Who wouldn't love a gourmet gift basket like this one from Harry & David, which contains goodies like lemon pepper sockeye salmon and cranberry hazelnut bark? If your boss has a sweet tooth, Harry & David's 'Tower of Chocolates' has everything from raspberry truffles to chocolate-covered popcorn.

Price: From $US14

Help your boss stay organised in style with a nice desk calendar.

Gent Supply Co. sells a brass calendar that is simple, yet elegant.

Price: $US29.85

A leather passport case is a lovely gift for the travelling boss.

You can purchase a simple, inexpensive one from J. Crew for just $US15, or take it up a notch and shell out $US150 for a Tiffany's one. There are also plenty of options in between -- and you can have them customised with your boss's initials.

Price (J. Crew): $US14.50

Price (Tiffany & Co.): $US150

Treat your boss to a fun night out.

If your boss has a significant other, you might want to treat them to dinner and/or a movie. You can give a gift certificate to a favourite restaurant, or pick up a pair of movie passes from AMC. Pleasant Surprises sells a gift package that comes with pasta, marinara sauce, snacks, and two passes to any AMC theatre.

Price: $US109.99

A fancy pen is ideal for bosses who like to write things out by hand.

If your manager is known for their hand-written notes , they might like a nice pen from Waterman or Sheaffer for the holidays.

Price: $US100

Allow them to print their favourite Instagram photos on the go.

Is your boss always taking photos on her iPhone? Consider a portable photo printer, like LG's pocket printer or a SnapJet, which allow you to instantly print high-quality photos straight from your smartphone. (SnapJet won't be available to the public until November 2015, but you can get your hands on one by donating $US130 to its Kickstarter campaign.)

Price (LG printer): $US159.99

Every travelling boss can use a luxury neck pillow.

If your boss is a frequent flyer, they will appreciate this gift. The Sensorpedic luxury memory foam neck pillow will help your boss get some valuable shut-eye on long business trips.

Price: $US29.99

Save them trips to the water cooler.

Help your boss be green and stay hydrated with a high-quality water bottle from Camelbak or Nalgene.

Price: From $US10.39

You can't go wrong with homemade baked goods.

Nothing says 'thank you' quite like homemade cookies or pie. Just be sure to find out if your boss has any dietary restrictions before you start baking.

Price: The cost of ingredients

Gift the boss with games their whole family can enjoy.

If your boss has young children, they might appreciate a board game the whole family can enjoy. We suggest Candy Land (recommended for ages 3 and up), Bananagrams (ages 7 and up), and Pictionary (ages 12 and up).

Price: From $US7

Give them something that will get their creative juices flowing.

If your boss is, well, not a slacker per se, but a person who likes to take a few minutes to recharge their creative juices every now and then, they might enjoy something to play with at their desk. Uncommon Goods sells desktop golf, basketball, skee ball, and bowling -- all of which seem like a blast.

Price: From $US28

