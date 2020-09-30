The 'Fantastic Four' writer said the presidential debate was even worse than 'Fantastic Four'

Win McNamee/Getty Images/Amanda Edwards/WireImage Jeremy Slater (L) co-writer of ‘Fantastic Four’ and Donald Trump.

“That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote ‘Fantastic Four,'” Screenwriter Jeremy Slater wrote in after last night’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

2015’s “Fantastic Four” was critically panned, receiving a Rotten Tomatoes score of just 9%.

He followed up by sharing a link and instructing his followers to donate to the Biden and Harris campaign.

Screenwriter Jeremy Slater said last night’s presidential debate was worse than his critically panned “Fantastic Four” movie.

“That was the worst thing I’ve ever seen, and I wrote Fantastic Four,” Slater tweeted after last night’s debate between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He followed this up by sharing a link and instructing his followers to donate to the Biden and Harris campaign.

2015’s “Fantastic Four” boasted a big cast of young A-listers including Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, and Kate Mara; however, the film was both a critical and box office disaster with fans and critics describing it as one of the worst superhero films of all time. The film holds a 9% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Slater was one of many celebrities and Hollywood stars who took to social media to express their concern as well as disdain after the chaotic first presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

The 90-minute debate aired on Tuesday evening and was moderated by Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, with Trump and Biden clashing over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, healthcare, and the economy.

Following months of protests across America against police brutality and racial injustice, the President was asked whether he would condemn white supremacist hate groups, but he refused instead telling “Proud Boys” â€” a far-right neo-fascist organisation – to “stand back and stand by.”

In response, actor Kumail Nanjiani tweeted: “Did he just tell white supremacists to ‘stand by’?”

Did he just tell white supremacists to “stand by?” — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 30, 2020

Comedian Billy Eichner also commented on the President’s supposed enlistment of “Proud Boys” urging his followers to vote Trump out in November. He tweeted: “The fact that Trump said Proud Boys should “stand by” is one of the most disgusting, dangerous things that could have possibly been said. What a vile, racist bitch. Vote this mother—— out.”

The fact that Trump said Proud Boys should “stand by” is one of the most disgusting, dangerous things that could have possibly been said. What a vile, racist bitch. Vote this motherfucker out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 30, 2020

Throughout the evening both candidates repeatedly spoke over each other as well as the moderator making some parts of the debate almost impossible to follow. In a tweet, comedian and actor Patton Oswalt said that “The moderator for the second debate should be John Wick,” referencing Keanu Reeves no-nonsense anti-hero.

The moderator for the second debate should be John Wick. #Debates2020 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 30, 2020

Singer-songwriter Pink also noted the debates lack of structure and Donald Trump’s tendency to interrupt his opponent, a tracker conducted by CBS news recorded that Trump cut in on Biden a total of 73 times.

She tweeted: “I feel like the moderators of our debates now need to be preschool teachers in order to deal with the sulking clown that is Donald.”

I feel like the moderators of our debates now need to be preschool teachers in order to deal with the sulking clown that is Donald. — P!nk (@Pink) September 30, 2020

However, “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo said that Trump’s interruptions were a concerted attempt to attack Joe Biden’s speech pattern, as the former Vice President has suffered from a stammer his entire life.

Ruffalo tweeted: “Just to show another dimension of Donald’s deep cruelty is that interrupting someone with a stutter is the worst thing you could do. He knew exactly what he was doing and Joe held his own against it. #BidenWonTheDebate.”

Just to show another dimension of Donald's deep cruelty is that interrupting someone with a stutter is the worst thing you could do. He knew exactly what he was doing and Joe held his own against it. #BidenWonTheDebate https://t.co/YCsw0mWwsG — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 30, 2020

Next week, Mike Pence and Kamala Harris face off in the first Vice Presidential Debate.

