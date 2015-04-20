There's a new trailer out for 'Fantastic Four,' and it has us excited about the reboot

20th Century Fox released a new full trailer for its “Fantastic Four” reboot Sunday, and we’re finally pretty excited for this film.

That’s largely because of the cast.

You can’t really argue with the casting of Miles Teller who was in the excellent “Whiplash,” and Kate Mara who was a fan favourite on “House of Cards.”

Don’t count out Michael B. Jordan either. He’s been a star on the rise ever since television appearances on “The Wire” and “Friday Night Lights.” He recently gave a great performance in “Fruitvale Station.”

The film also stars Jamie Bell and Toby Kebbell (as the villain, Doctor Doom).

Here’s the official synopsis via Fox:

FANTASTIC FOUR, a contemporary re-imagining of Marvel’s original and longest-running superhero team, centres on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways. Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their daunting new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy.

“Fantastic Four” will be in theatres August 7, 2015

Here’s another look at the film’s villain Doctor Doom, who you can see below:

More to come …

