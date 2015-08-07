'Fantastic Four' is getting slaughtered by critics

Things do not look promising for the latest attempt to reboot one of Marvel’s flagship superhero teams.

20th Century Fox will be releasing “Fantastic Four” on Friday with high-powered young Hollywood talent as the leads, including Miles Teller (as Reed Richards), Kate Mara (Sue Storm), Michael B. Jordan (Johnny Storm), and Jamie Bell (Ben Grimm, aka The Thing).

Though on paper it looks like Fox couldn’t go wrong, the film has had to deal with controversy from the get-go. First, some fans weren’t happy with the casting of Michael B. Jordan, an African-American actor, in the role of Johnny Storm (who in the comics is white). Then there were the rumours of the erratic behaviour of the film’s director Josh Trank on set, followed by 11th hour reshoots.

All of that can be forgotten if a movie is good, but from the looks of its 9% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s not likely.

Let’s check out why the critics weren’t into “Fantastic Four.”

The beginning of the movie is promising, but apparently then goes down hill.

Time Out London believes “the first 45 minutes or so, ‘Fantastic Four’ is actually a lot of fun.”

And Forbes felt the film was “a mess” with “the halfway decent first 45 minutes or so giving way to a stupefyingly generic and wrongheaded superhero origin story.”

It’s hard to get over the fact that the actors are supposed to be teenagers.

“We flash-forward seven years to a high school science fair (we’re supposed to believe, I guess, that the characters in this movie are 17-18 years old even though the average age of the actors is 29)…” notes Screen Crush.

The ending is a CGI fail.

“Flashes of freshness are utterly M.I.A. in ‘Fantastic Four”s final act, which is where its human drama is preempted by stagey, CGI-addled superhero posturing,” according to The Daily Beast.

“The special effects are often lousy in ‘Fantastic Four,’ with poorly rendered CGI backdrops that make the fact that the actors are all standing on a soundstage all the more apparent, and this is particularly glaring during the climax,” writes The Playlist.

But as a whole, the movie just isn’t good.

“‘Fantastic Four’ is a synthetic bum-out, an assembly-line product, a movie a group of people made just because they could,” according to the Miami Herald.

JoBlo’s Movie Emporium feels it’s, “A puzzling misfire. Like a pilot for a TV show you’d never want to watch.”

“‘Fantastic Four’ feels like a 100-minute trailer for a movie that never happens,” writes The Hollywood Reporter.

