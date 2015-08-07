'Fantastic Four' director blames studio for the movie's horrid reviews

‘Fantastic Four’ director Josh Trank took to Twitter Thursday night and blamed the film’s studio, 20th Century Fox, for the film’s disappointing reviews.

Trank quickly deleted the tweet, but Variety took a screen grab of it while it was still online:

The film has been slaughtered by critics, as it currently has a 9% on Rotten Tomatoes. (To put that in perspective, “Pixels,” the only other summer movie the critics universally hated, has an 18% on Rotten Tomatoes.)

Some reactions towards the film includes blurbs like JoBlo’s Movie Emporium’s “A puzzling misfire. Like a pilot for a TV show you’d never want to watch.” And The Hollywood Reporter wrote, “‘Fantastic Four’ feels like a 100-minute trailer for a movie that never happens.”

This is the latest controversy for a fill that has been dealing with bad press since the reboot of the Marvel superheroes was announced. There’s been internet scorn over casting and rumours of Trank being erratic on set (which may or may not have caused him to lose his directing gig on a “Star Wars” spinoff).

However, despite Trank’s views and those of the critics, early box office projections have “Fantastic Four” topping the weekend grosses with an estimated $US45 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

