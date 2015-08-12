These 11 scenes showed up in the trailers for 'Fantastic Four' and were cut from the movie

If you’ve seen “Fantastic Four,” you know there isn’t a lot of action until the film’s final 15 minutes.
We may know why.
Many of the scenes shown across multiple trailers didn’t make it into the final cut of the movie, including what appears to be some action-heavy sequences.
This isn’t unique to “Fantastic Four.” You’ll generally see a few cut scenes here and there from nearly every film if you go back and compare it to its trailers; however, it’s very noticeable if you’ve been keeping up with the marketing for Fox’s reboot.
During production, the film underwent script changes, rewrites, and a big reshoot of the movie’s ending.
We’ve rewatched every trailer and television spot promoting the film on Fox’s YouTube page.
Here are the scenes we caught that didn’t make it into the final film.
There's a lot from the first January trailer that didn't make it into the first film including a scene of Ben Grimm (Jamie Bell) playing baseball. In the comics, he's known for being an all-star athlete.
Though we do see Susan Storm (Kate Mara) extremely upset at one point in the film, it's definitely not on a foreign planet as suggested by the background of this image.
One of the biggest cut scenes is one which showed Reed Richards (Miles Teller) speaking with villain Victor von Doom.
From the first trailer it looked like it was a pretty important scene between the hero and villain.
A heavily marketed scene where the Thing is seen jumping from an aircraft wasn't anywhere to be seen in the film.
Even the most popular image of the Thing, put out by the studio, didn't appear in the finished product.
This scene of the Human Torch (Jordan) lighting up a dark hallway looks like it was scrapped from a scene near the end of the film.
The official trailer showed off a stealth jet, which some took to be an aircraft for the Fantastic Four.
Bonus: The mysterious 'energy' on Planet Zero in the film changed from red in the trailers to an ooze-like green in the final cut.
