These 11 scenes showed up in the trailers for 'Fantastic Four' and were cut from the movie

Kirsten Acuna
Fantastic four kate mara20th Century FoxWe see Kate Mara upset in the ‘Fantastic Four,’ but not exactly like this.

If you’ve seen “Fantastic Four,” you know there isn’t a lot of action until the film’s final 15 minutes. 

We may know why.

Many of the scenes shown across multiple trailers didn’t make it into the final cut of the movie, including what appears to be some action-heavy sequences. 

This isn’t unique to “Fantastic Four.” You’ll generally see a few cut scenes here and there from nearly every film if you go back and compare it to its trailers; however, it’s very noticeable if you’ve been keeping up with the marketing for Fox’s reboot. 

During production, the film underwent script changes, rewrites, and a big reshoot of the movie’s ending

We’ve rewatched every trailer and television spot promoting the film on Fox’s YouTube page.

Here are the scenes we caught that didn’t make it into the final film.

There's a lot from the first January trailer that didn't make it into the first film including a scene of Ben Grimm (Jamie Bell) playing baseball. In the comics, he's known for being an all-star athlete.

20th Century Fox

A few shots of him taking a swing at bat in trailers don't show up in the film.

20th Century Fox

Scenes of Johnny Storm (Michael B. Jordan) working on his car are also visibly missing.

20th Century Fox

As well as this joyride scene in the first teaser trailer through a cornfield.

RAW Embed

Though we do see Susan Storm (Kate Mara) extremely upset at one point in the film, it's definitely not on a foreign planet as suggested by the background of this image.

20th Century Fox
Even the colouring of this snippet changes drastically from trailer to trailer to lighten up the colouring of Mara's hair and remove the redness in her nose.

One of the biggest cut scenes is one which showed Reed Richards (Miles Teller) speaking with villain Victor von Doom.

20th Century Fox

From the first trailer it looked like it was a pretty important scene between the hero and villain.

A heavily marketed scene where the Thing is seen jumping from an aircraft wasn't anywhere to be seen in the film.

20th Century Fox

You may recognise it from this scene where The Thing is shown soaring through the sky.

RAW Embed

Even the most popular image of the Thing, put out by the studio, didn't appear in the finished product.

20th Century Fox

This scene of the Human Torch (Jordan) lighting up a dark hallway looks like it was scrapped from a scene near the end of the film.

20th Century Fox

The official trailer showed off a stealth jet, which some took to be an aircraft for the Fantastic Four.

20th Century Fox

Bonus: The mysterious 'energy' on Planet Zero in the film changed from red in the trailers to an ooze-like green in the final cut.

20th Century Fox

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.