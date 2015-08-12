These 11 scenes showed up in the trailers for 'Fantastic Four' and were cut from the movie

20th Century Fox We see Kate Mara upset in the ‘Fantastic Four,’ but not exactly like this.

If you’ve seen “Fantastic Four,” you know there isn’t a lot of action until the film’s final 15 minutes.

We may know why.

Many of the scenes shown across multiple trailers didn’t make it into the final cut of the movie, including what appears to be some action-heavy sequences.

This isn’t unique to “Fantastic Four.” You’ll generally see a few cut scenes here and there from nearly every film if you go back and compare it to its trailers; however, it’s very noticeable if you’ve been keeping up with the marketing for Fox’s reboot.

During production, the film underwent script changes, rewrites, and a big reshoot of the movie’s ending.

We’ve rewatched every trailer and television spot promoting the film on Fox’s YouTube page.

Here are the scenes we caught that didn’t make it into the final film.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.