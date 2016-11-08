Dumbledore will definitely be in the 'Fantastic Beasts' sequel

A major character from “Harry Potter” is heading to the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” franchise.

“Fantastic Beasts” producer David Heyman (who also produced all of the “Harry Potter” movies) told Business Insider on Monday that Albus Dumbledore will be in the film’s sequel.

Heyman admits that you don’t have to know anything about the J.K. Rowling books to enjoy “Fantastic Beasts,” but “as we move on the connective tissues will become more explicit,” said Heyman. “Dumbledore is in the next movie, you will see the connections become more overt. I think it will be great stuff for Potter fans and non-Potter fans.”

There are very little details about what will take place in “Fantastic Beasts 2” (of a planned five movies), but there are rumours that dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald will be featured. Seeing the ties Dumbledore has with Grindelwald in the past, that rumour looks to be gaining more credibility.

According to ScreenRant, “Fantastic Beasts” director David Yates has begun casting for Dumbledore. The sequel is slated for release in 2018.

Two actors played Dumbledore in the “Harry Potter” movies, Richard Harris for the first two films followed by Michael Gambon for the rest of the franchise’s run following the death of Harris in 2002.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (the screenplay by Rowling) stars Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, author of the book the film is named after, which is a text book Harry Potter and the other aspiring wizards study from while at Hogwarts. In the movie, Scamander is in New York City in the 1920s as he takes a break from his beast collecting. But when some of them get loose in the city he goes on a wild adventure to reclaim them.

The movie opens in theatres November 18.

