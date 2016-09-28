The latest trailer for the 'Harry Potter' prequel 'Fantastic Beasts' shows off a bunch of magical creatures

A new trailer for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” premiered on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday and it shows off even more of the “Harry Potter” spinoff.

The movie’s screenplay was written by J.K. Rowling and directed by David Yates, who also made all of the “Harry Potter” movies from “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” onward. It takes place in the same universe as the “Harry Potter” series, but several decades earlier and across the Atlantic Ocean — in 1926 New York.

“Fantastic Beasts” is about the adventures of Newt Scamander, a magizoologist (it means he studies magical animals) played by Eddie Redmayne, trying to deal with magical animals that have gotten loose during his visit to the city.

The movie also stars Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Colin Farrell, Ezra Miller, and Jon Voight. It will be in theatres on November 18.

Check out the trailer below:

