'Fantastic Beasts' is just the start. Johnny Depp's career is over, experts say.

Reuters/Chinese Stringer Network Johnny Depp.

Days after losing his libel case against The Sun newspaper, Johnny Depp revealed that he was “asked to resign” from his role in “Fantastic Beasts 3.” But that is only the start of how the actor’s career will be affected, experts said.

In fact, his career as a leading man had been on the downturn long before allegations of domestic abuse in connection to his ex-wife Amber Heard became public.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Insider that he sees no way back for Depp and believes the 57-year-old actor will become “the next Harvey Weinstein.”

Depp has continuously denied the domestic abuse allegations leveled against him by Heard.

Johnny Depp’s career is over. At least that’s what many experts are saying.

In a 129-page ruling last week, Judge Andrew Nicol from the High Court in London dismissed the former “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s libel claim against UK newspaper, The Sun, over a contentious 2018 article written by the tabloid’s executive editor, Dan Wotton. In the article, Depp was referred as a “wife-beater,” which the court found “substantially true.”

During the high-profile trial â€” a 16-day blockbuster â€” Depp and Heard’s turbulent 15-month marriage was picked apart with excruciating detail and the excesses of Depp’s toxic, drug-fuelled lifestyle were laid bare.

Depp’s career was on a downward trend long before any allegations of domestic abuse.

Disney Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean.’

Depp, who first found fame on the hit 80s TV show “21 Jump Street,” ascended to Hollywood stardom with Tim Burton’s cult-favourite “Edward Scissorhands” in 1990, starring alongside Winona Ryder, a future partner.

Over the next few decades, he won acclaim for his roles as a variety of misunderstood, brooding loners and anti-heroes in acclaimed films such as “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” “Donnie Brasco,” and “Sleepy Hollow.”

Since 2003, however, Depp has been best known for his role as the mischievous Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s popular “Pirates of the Caribbean” film franchise. Depp even received an Oscar nomination in 2004 for his work on the first film, “The Curse of the Black Pearl,” and by 2015 with the fifth instalment of the series, Depp was estimated to be earning around $US55 million per film. The “Pirates” films, thanks to Depp, had been an important jewel in Disney’s box-office playbook with all five movies making a combined $US4.5 billion at the worldwide box office.

But over the last few years, Depp has failed to meet these similar box-office heights. New offerings from Depp such as “Transcendence,” “The Lone Ranger,” and “Dark Shadows,” which was notably directed by his usually successful collaborator Tim Burton, were repeatedly tanked by critics and disappointed at the box office, signalling that the public had grown tired of his gothic shtick.

While his films have earned more than $US4 billion domestically at the box office over the decades, experts said Depp may have reached the end of his road.

“I predict his career may never recover,” former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Insider. “Disney has lost interest in Depp for its ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, and I can’t imagine any other major studio wanting to work with him. He’s going to be the next Harvey Weinstein.”

Warner Bros., the studio behind ‘Fantastic Beasts 3,’ had long wanted to split from Depp even before his ‘wife-beater’ libel case.

Warner Bros. Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.’

Stacy Jones, CEO of Hollywood Branded, a pop culture influencer and branded content marketing agency in Los Angeles, told Insider that while Warner Bros. appeared to move quickly in distancing themselves from Depp after the trial, the actual plan to ditch the actor “was in fact a very well-orchestrated plan, built over time with the lead in to the trial.”

Originally, it seemed the entire Potterverse had attempted to stand by their man and shrug the serious allegations off as another celebrity tabloid rift. During an interview with Harry Potter fansite The Leaky Cauldron, “Fantastic Beasts” director David Yates defended Depp saying: “In this business, it’s a weird old business. You’re brilliant one week, people are saying odd things the next. You go up and down. But no one takes away your pure talent.”

And later in a statement posted to her personal blog, “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling herself said: “The filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.”

But now that the extent of Depp’s abusive behaviour is a matter of public record, he is untouchable. We live in a cultural climate where if a brand, filmmaker, or producer employs a celebrity, whose name is associated with allegations of abuse, it is often regarded as sign of acceptance or endorsement. And at at time when the entire industry is suffering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many studios would rather make a safe bet.

“The reality is, Warner Bros. had no choice in the matter to bid farewell to Depp,” Stacy said. “‘Fantastic Beasts’ is a family film, and physical abuse alongside drug and alcohol abuse are non-starters for consideration, even when the role being played is that of a bad guy.”

‘Depp should get out of the defamation lawsuit business while he still has a fragment of a movie career.’

Reuters Actor Johnny Depp at the High Court in London.

Despite being ousted from “Fantastic Beasts” and only shooting one scene since filming began in September, it was reported that Depp will still receive full compensation for the next instalment thanks to a “pay-or-play” clause in his contract, which means he must be paid regardless of whether he appears in his role on screen.

“While the fact that he still will be making his eight-figure fee likely made the pill of being asked (or more so told) to step aside and resign an easier one to swallow,” Stacy began, “that still isn’t easy on the ego â€” or finances â€” especially with the knowledge that it may indeed be the last major deal for quite some time to come his way.”

Stacy told Insider that the only way forward for Depp is to “admit fault, accept responsibility” and then truly begin to reform. “At no point until then,” she said, will Depp’s career will “have a fighting chance of survival.”

But Depp’s lawyers have already announced that the actor will be filing an appeal against the ruling in London. Not to mention, he has launched a separate $US50 million case against Heard in the US over a column she wrote for The Washington Post, describing her experience with domestic violence. While Depp is not explicitly named in Heard’s piece, the actor’s legal team insists that it is strongly inferred that the article is about him.

Rahmani told Insider that he thinks a second lawsuit is a complete waste of time for Depp with Heard being able to simply argue that Depp is using the case to impede on her first amendment rights.

“Depp should get out of the defamation lawsuit business while he still has a fragment of a movie career,” he said. “The Virginia case is also a loser like many celebrity family law cases that do little to show celebrities in a good light. Depp should stick to scripts written by others, rather than airing his real-life drama in a courtroom.”

The second case is likely to unravel with the same dramatic detail as the first, and for now, at least, this doesn’t seem to worry Depp and his advisers, who are determined to fight the legal case. His case in the court of public opinion, however, seems be done.

So long, Jack Sparrow.

