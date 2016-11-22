'Fantastic Beasts' quietly killed off a character during the movie and you probably didn't even realise it

Warning: This post includes spoilers for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

At the end of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” there are a few lingering questions, some of which hint at where the next four movies in the series might go.

It will be exciting to see which characters return. Will Jacob fall in love with Queenie again? Will we get to see Dumbledore at Hogwarts? One character definitely won’t be coming back, though, and that’s young Chastity Barebone. You may not have noticed it, but the character was killed off in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in the film.

After Credence Barebone turns into an Obscurus and kills Mary Lou, their adoptive mother, Percival Graves gives the orphanage a visit. Graves finds Mary Lou’s body marked with signs indicating she was killed by an Obscurus.

Warner Bros. Mary Lou Barebone with Modesty, Credence, and — in the back-right — Chastity.

If you missed Chastity in the scene, J.K. Rowling’s “Fantastic Beasts” screenplay confirms Chastity was dead, too.

The place is destroyed — moonlight filters through gaps in the roof, and Chastity lies dead amid debris from the attack. Graves slowly enters the church, wand still drawn. Eerie sobbing can be heard from somewhere in the building. Mary Lou’s body lies on the floor in front of him, the marks on her face visible in the moonlight. Graves considers the corpse: A realisation dawning on his face — no horror, merely wariness and intense interest.

Chastity, along with Modesty, was adopted by Mary Lou barebone. While the plot moves along to Modesty, we never learn much more about Chastity — if she was blood-related to Credence, if she was a witch herself, or anything else about her. The film just leaves her in the dust.

