14 'Harry Potter' references you may have missed in 'Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them'

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” spin-off, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” is finally in theatres.

It’s the first of five planned movies, all written by Rowling herself. The first instalment takes place in the same magical universe as the “Harry Potter” series, but in 1926 New York instead of during the tail end of 20th century Britain.

Still, there are a lot of obvious connections to the “Harry Potter” books. Newt Scamander, the film’s chief protagonist, is the author of “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” one of Harry’s first-year textbooks at Hogwarts, and Scamander’s future grandson also marries Luna Lovegood, as noted at the end of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

Plus, Gellert Grindelwald, the villain, was once best friends with Albus Dumbledore.

But there are also some smaller hidden moments or clues you may have missed. Here’s what we noticed:

