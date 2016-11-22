Here's everything we know about the next 4 'Fantastic Beasts' sequels

Warner Bros. The official cast photo for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.’ Jude Law, playing Albus Dumbledore, is on the far left. Johnny Depp, as Gellert Grindelwald, is on the far right.

The next “Fantastic Beasts” movie – called “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald” – will be released on November 16.

The series follows Newt Scamander and the fight against Gellert Grindelwald, the dark wizard who rivals Albert Dumbledore.

We’re introduced to several new characters in the first teaser image for the sequel and lots of details in the first trailer.

Here’s everything we know about the rest of the series.

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is the first movie J.K. Rowling has ever written. Unsurprisingly, it was a huge success. There are four more sequels coming out with the next one – “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald” – scheduled for November 16, 2018.

The first film set in the “Harry Potter” universe follows magizoologist Newt Scamander and his suitcase of magical creatures on a romp through New York City.

But the rise of Gellert Grindelwald, a powerful dark wizard controversially played by Johnny Depp, overshadows the entire series. He wants to expose magic to non-magical folk and start a war between magicians and non-magicians. Through that, wizards can win and rule the world.

Here’s everything we can expect.

The series will be about defeating Grindelwald

Warner Bros./YouTube Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald.’

J.K. Rowling has said the series will span 19 years. The first movie takes place in 1926, so the series should wrap up by 1945.

1945 is the year that Albus Dumbledore famously defeated Grindelwald in an epic duel, leading to Grindelwald’s imprisonment and winning the Elder Wand for himself. Decades later, Harry Potter used the Elder Wand to defeat Voldemort.

In the series, Johnny Depp plays Grindelwald, though “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” actor Jamie Campbell Bower returns to play younger versions of the character.

We’re going to see Dumbledore again

He’s going to be played by Jude Law. Dumbledore and Grindelwald were childhood best friends, and Dumbledore is definitely going to figure into the rest of the series.

At the time, Dumbledore was the Transfiguration professor at Hogwarts, under the headmastership of Armando Dippet.

Warner Bros. Jude Law as Dumbledore in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.’

Each movie will be set in a different city

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” refreshingly took place in New York, not Britain. But at the end of the movie, Newt Scamander, the film’s protagonist, boards a ship back across the ocean.

The next movie takes place in Paris, so Scamander will ultimately end up there, with a possible stop in Britain first to meet with Dumbledore. The trailers prominently feature Dumbledore in Hogwarts, so we’ll definitely see some of that in the next movie.

According to director David Yates, each movie in the series will primarily take place in a different city.

“This is a global story, ultimately,” Yates told Entertainment Weekly.” And given that there’s a global audience for this, it’s all the more delightful to take the story to different parts of the world.”

There’s also a deleted scene from the first movie where Credence Barebone is on a ship leaving New York. He might join up with Scamander, or he might end up elsewhere. Credence and Grindelwald will be “main players” in the series, according to producer David Heyman.

Warner Brothers The Great Hall at Hogwarts.

We also know that Grindelwald never had much of a reputation in Britain, and that he was largely overshadowed by Voldemort decades later. Grindelwald, who went to the Scandinavian wizarding school Durmstrang, mostly had his activities confined to Eastern Europe.

But we also might stick around in New York as Jacob Kowalski return

At the end of the first film, Queenie Goldstein steps into Jacob Kowalski’s bake shop. Kowalski, a No-Maj, had his memory erased, but it looks like he still has some attachment to his magical adventure. He bakes pastries in the shape of magical animals. And when he locks eyes with Queenie, he touches the scar on the back of his neck left by a murtlap bite.

In the “Crimes of Grindelwald” trailer, we also see Kowalski reunited with Scamander, so he’ll be back somehow.

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. Queenie and Jacob.

Queenie and Jacob are together in the cast photo, so it seems like they will be reunited as well. We can probably expect that Jacob will regain his memory somehow and join Scamander’s troupe. That could happen in New York, Paris, or somewhere else.

It turns out Nagini used to be a human

One of the biggest twists to be revealed before the new movie is that Claudia Kim’s character is, in fact, Nagini. Yes, Voldemort’s pet snake. The character, played by Claudia Kim, is a Maledictus, which means she’s the carrier of a “blood curse” that ultimately transforms her into a beast.”

It’s a type of magic we haven’t seen before in the “Harry Potter” universe, but is akin to werewolves. Unlike werewolves, though, the Maledictus curse only works on women.

“Maledictuses are always women, whereas werewolves can be either sex. The Maledictus carries a blood curse from birth, which is passed down from mother to daughter,” Rowling wrote on Twitter.

Warner Bros. Claudia Kim as Nagini in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.’

The reveal of Kim’s character as Nagini has been controversial, with critics pointing out that one of the few actors of colour is ultimately doomed to be a slavish pet to the most evil character in the series. Rowling, however, has assured fans that all will be revealed by the end of the series.

Based on Nagini’s position in the photo and the trailers, it looks like she’ll be close to Credence, who has a sort of magical curse of his own, and is himself an outcast of the wizarding world.

There are wizarding schools all over the world that we might visit

Grindelwald’s rise – though we know it was contained – was a global event. He ended up in America, after all. J.K. Rowling has written about wizarding communities and schools all over the world, including in Japan and Africa. There are plenty of locations available for the series to travel to in its four planned sequels.

The Deathly Hallows could become a big part of the plot

When Dumbledore and Grindelwald were young ambitious friends dreaming of world domination, they considered going after the Deathly Hallows – three magical objects that make their beholder the “master of Death.” The objects are the Elder Wand, the Cloak of Invisibility, and the Resurrection Stone.

Warner Bros. Grindelwald’s Deathly Hallows necklace.

At this point in the story, Grindelwald already has the Elder Wand. Did he stop there? Or is he still going after the other two objects?

Grindelwald’s sign, after all, is the Deathly Hallows symbol. It’s still a big part of his brand.

Credence has an adopted sister who may have magical powers who could potentially reunite with him

Though it’s not entirely clear in the movie, Credence’s sister Chastity gets killed in the blast which kills Mary Lou at the orphanage. However, Credence also had an adopted sister called Modesty he was close with who was interested in magic. She was caught playing with a toy wand.

Graves believed she may also have magical powers.

Warner Bros. Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.’

What happened to Modesty? We never found out at the end of “Fantastic Beasts,” but now we know that there may be one more American witch out there, so we’ll probably find out. Will she follow Credence to Europe? Or will she chart her own way in America?

Credence himself also has an update. He appears angry in one of the “Crimes of Grindelwald” trailers, and possibly became trapped in a kind of circus. He also apparently gained some control of his Obscurial powers. We see him releasing and retracting some kind of dark energy from his palms, without even the aid of a wand.

Scamander and Tina Goldstein will eventually get married

J.K. Rowling’s guidebook “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” written in 2001, uses Newt Scamander as the pseudonymous author for the book. In the “About the author” section, it says Scamander is retired and “lives in Dorset with his wife Porpentina.”

In the next movie, Tina is reinstated as an Auror for MACUSA.

Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros. The next ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie will be released in 2018.

But there’s more of Scamander’s love life to discover first

Scamander has some complicated past at Hogwarts with a girl named Leta Lestrange, plated by Zoe Kravitz. She had once been close to Newt, but now she’s engaged to his brother, Theseus Scamander, to be played by Callum Turner. Newt keeps a photo of Lestrange with him anyway.

Warner Bros. Zoe Kravitz and Callum Turner as Leta Lestrange and Theseus Scamander.

Also, Lestrange comes from a family of dark wizards. Newt probably has to take care of that baggage before he can settle down with Tina.

We’ll also learn more about Theseus, who seems to be something of a celebrity in the wizarding world, and fights alongside his brother in the “Crimes of Grindelwald” trailer.

Speaking of which, what did happen back at Hogwarts, anyway?

We know that Newt was expelled from Hogwarts – possibly under the headmastership of Phineas Nigellus Black – after taking the blame for a magical experiment that endangered the life of another student.

It seems to have something to do with his friendship with Leta Lestrange, but the details are still a little hazy. Compare it to Hagrid’s situation, for example, where he was expelled from Hogwarts for ostensibly endangering the lives of other students, and had his wand taken away.

Will we find out what happened? J.K. Rowling seems to indicate that we will.

All will become clear. Trust me. https://t.co/NwA12ZzgsA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 21, 2016

Jessica Williams will be in the series

One of the most important bits of casting news is that Jessica Williams, formerly of “The Daily Show” and recently the star of the Netflix movie “The Incredible Jessica James,” will be in the series.

She’s going to play Professor Eulalie “Lally” Hicks, who teaches at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the American wizarding school. Rowling said the character will be teased in “Crimes of Grindelwald” but won’t have a larger part until the third movie in the series.

And so will Nicolas Flamel

Brontis Jodorowsky, the actor and son of legendary Chilean filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, will star as Nicolas Flamel. Flamel plays an important role in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” as one of the only wizards to figure out the secret to immortality.

Warner Bros. Brontis Jodorowsky as Nicolas Flamel in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.’

Back in October, the official “Fantastic Beasts” Facebook page teased what seemed to be a picture of his diary, so maybe that will come into play.

Flamel also has the distinction of being the only “Harry Potter” character who actually existed in real life. (The real Flamel was not immortal.)

