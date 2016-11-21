'Fantastic Beasts' easily wins the US weekend box office

Warner Bros ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.’

The “Harry Potter” spin-off movie “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” took in an estimated $US75 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, according to pro.boxoffice.com.

An impressive figure for the first of five movies that will explore Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his adventures while collecting fantastic beasts.

Though the movie had a smaller opening weekend than any of the “Harry Potter” movies — Warner Bros. was not expecting it to make that kind of money — it tied the ninth best domestic opening weekend of 2016, matching “Zootopia” ($75 million).

Though it can be argued that the movie being released in over 4,000 screens domestically (with a reported production budget north of $US180 million and a marketing budget of $US150 million) and only making $US75 million isn’t necessarily a win, Warner Bros. is looking at the global game with “Fantastic Beasts.” Bringing in $US143 million internationally (giving the film a healthy $US128 million global box office) is likely the figure that WB is reassured about the film’s staying power.

As expected, “Fantastic Beasts” swallowed up the market, as new releases and holdovers all underperformed over the weekend. “Doctor Strange” came in second place with $US17.6 million; “Trolls” came in third with $US17.5 million.

