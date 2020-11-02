What we know about the 3rd ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie, so far

The role of villain Grindelwald will be played by Mads Mikkelsen following Johnny Depp’s departure from the franchise.

In November 2020, Depp posted a typed letter on Instagram , revealing that Warner Bros. (the studio behind the movies) asked him to resign

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” Depp wrote.

The actor’s exit from the franchise came days after he lost a libel case against the publishers of the UK newspaper The Sun, which described him as a “wife-beater” in an article.

Depp has repeatedly denied allegations made by “Aquaman” actress Amber Heard, whom he wed in 2015. She filed for divorce in 2016 and has since accused the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star of domestic abuse.

J.K. Rowling previously defended Depp’s controversial casting and said that she had seen the “evidence” and knew he was falsely accused. Meanwhile, “Fantastic Beasts” star Ezra Miller said that none of the cast members were consulted about Depp’s involvement in the franchise.

In his letter, Depp said that the court decision “will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.”

As for what will happen to Depp’s role in the movies, a Warner Bros. spokesperson told Insider: “We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date. ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ is currently in production, and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast.”

Weeks later, Warner Bros. confirmed that “Hannibal” star Mikkelsen will replace Depp in the movie.