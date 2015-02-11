Fans want the new Spider-Man to be a Black, Hispanic teen

Now that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are joining forces to bring a new incarnation of “Spider-Man” to the big screen, the Internet is abuzz about who the new films should revolve around.

Typically, Spider-Man follows the adventures of Peter Parker as the storied webslinger. However, many fans are calling for Marvel to ditch the Parker storyline and adapt a newer, younger version of Spider-Man: Hispanic teen, Miles Morales.

Now, wouldn’t Miles Morales be a good way to avoid to the awkward recasting scenario?

— Linda Ge (@lindazge) February 10, 2015

Enough Peter Parker: the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t need another white Spider-Man http://t.co/V9olckxsUL pic.twitter.com/MxLOEy1vkY

— The Verge (@verge) February 10, 2015

I love Peter Parker, I do. I grew up with him. But we’ve seen his story. A lot. Miles Morales would be something different.

— Benjamin H Bailey (@BenHBailey) February 10, 2015

No, really, @Marvel, Miles Morales best be your new Spidey. Peter had his chance. (And then get back F4 and X-Men and make it a real party.)

— Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) February 10, 2015

Who is Miles Morales?

Marvel Entertainment Miles Morales as he appears in ‘Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man’ animated series on Disney XD.

In 2011, Marvel introduced another version of Spidey in a parallel world known as Marvel’s Ultimate Universe.

Morales is a 13-year-old half-black, half-Latino middle schooler who takes on the role of the webslinger after the death of Peter Parker.

Like Peter, Miles also gets his powers after a bite by an enhanced spider, but is hesitant to use his powers until after Parker’s passing. (Cue the whole with great power comes great responsibility mantra.)

“Community” actor Donald Glover voices Morales on Disney XD’s animated series “Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man” featuring the character.

But what about Andrew Garfield?





Sorry Garfield fans. It’s unlikely that the British actor, who starred as Peter Parker in the two latest “Spider-Man” films will be back again. Both The Wrap and the Wall Street Journal report Garfield, is out of the role for the next film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marc Webb, who directed the two “Amazing Spider-Man” movies will not be back either.

It looks like we’re starting from scratch.

What are the chances of seeing a new Spider-Man?

It’s difficult to give a definitive answer. Peter Parker is Spider-Man just as much as Tony Stark is Iron Man.

However, it wouldn’t be out of question for the new films to consider taking a new direction.

Ben Fritz over at the Wall Street Journal reports the next Spidey film won’t be a rehashed origin story that audiences have received twice in the past decade on screen.

In a previous interview with Indiewire, Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, who have been behind the Spider-Man film franchise since its inception at Sony, were both adamant Miles Morales would never be a part of future Spider-Man movies.

“The one thing you cannot do, when you have a phenomena that has stood the test of time, you have to be true to the real character inside — who is Peter Parker? What are the biggest effects on his life? Then you can draw in time, and you can consider today’s world in many ways. But to have multiple ones… I don’t know if you remember, but Marvel tried it. And it was almost the end of Spider-Man,” said Arad.

However, fans shouldn’t be too concerned. THR reports both Arad and Tolmach will have “no real say in the creative direction” of any new Spidey films.

For those who love Garfield in the role, the actor told Comic Book Resources April 2014 he fully supported an adaptation of Morales on screen.

“Miles Morales was a huge moment in this character’s comic book life,” Garfield told Comic Book Resources. “And I do believe that we can do that [on screen]. It’s something I’m really interested in figuring out; an eloquent way of coexisting, or passing on the torch.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.