'Game of Thrones' fans are trying to guess the series' 'bittersweet' ending

It’s going to be quite some time until “Game of Thrones” comes back for its penultimate season, and longer still until the entire series has wrapped up. That hasn’t stopped fans from making wild, baseless guesses about how it’s all going to end. In fact, it’s probably encouraged them.
Fans on the “Game of Thrones” Reddit page have been putting their best guesses forward. Surely, they agree, it’s not going to be a “happy” ending. This is Westeros, after all, and series author George R. R. Martin cautioned everybody to expect a bittersweet ending.
But exactly how it’s going to end is still unknown. Here are some of the guesses — and why they will or won’t work.
The Starks will win, but in an ironic twist, we’re not going to be happy about it.
“I think the series ends how it started, with Starks v Lannisters, this time vying for the throne,” wrote Redditor amak316. “The only Starks left will be Sansa and Arya who will at this point have done several evil things to the point of the audience turning on them, with Jamie and Tyrion as the only remaining Lannisters, Jamie having already completed his redemption arc. The Starks will end up with the throne in brutal fashion and Tyrion and Jamie will suffer. After 7+ seasons of people rooting for the Starks to come out on top it will happen, and we won’t like it.”
This seems somewhat plausible, though it doesn’t really account for Dany’s role in the endgame. The idea of a Stark victory being a bad outcome is the type of complex twist that Martin relishes.
Littlefinger will sit on the Iron Throne alongside a defeated Sansa.
“Sansa and Balish end up with the iron throne after Balish lets Jon and Dany destroy themselves fighting their own respective wars. Jon wins but dies in the process Dany succeeds only to be usurped by Balish. Sansa marries Balish because she has nothing left and is empty inside,” Smtxflhi wrote.
Littlefinger casually defeating Dany seems, well, unlikely. How many kings (and queens) can one man murder?
