Fans are petitioning Disney to have George Lucas direct a future 'Star Wars' movie

Yuri Luiz from São Paulo, Brazil, seems to be in the small but ardent camp of “Star Wars” fans who enjoy the originator of the franchise at the helm.

He has recently launched a petition on Change.org to have George Lucas return as director of an upcoming “Star Wars” movie, and he has a specific one in mind: “Episode IX.”

“George Lucas as director of ‘Episode IX’ would be the perfect way to end this new trilogy and make an epic farewell between the Father of ‘Star Wars’ and the whole universe of the galaxy far, far away…” Luiz writes in his petition.

But there’s a major flaw in Luiz’s quest: There’s already a director attached for “Episode IX,” Colin Trevorrow, director of “Jurassic World.”

“We have no problem with Colin Trevorrow,” Luiz’s petition states. “But he’s not the right guy to direct ‘Star Wars Episode IX.”

The petition, which launched a week ago, currently has 4,800 supporters. It is addressed to Disney, Lucasfilm, and Lucasfilm’s president Kathleen Kennedy.

Trevorrow is coming off the box-office sensation of last summer, as “Jurassic World” broke the record for biggest opening weekend of all time, until the new “Star Wars” came along.

He’s already busy preparing “Episode IX,” which will be released in 2019.

Lucas, who would be 74 by the time “Episode IX” is released, said recently in a Charlie Rose interview that he had ideas for how the “Star Wars” saga would expand in episodes VII, VIII, and IX. But Disney, which bought the rights to “Star Wars” in 2012 for $4 billion, went another way, telling a story “for the fans,” as Lucas put it, meaning playing off many of the hallmarks from Lucas’ original trilogy. Lucas gracefully stepped aside and let director J.J. Abrams and Disney make “Episode VII: The Force Awakens.”

But even with overwhelmingly positive reception to the direction of “Force Awakens,” it seems at least a few loyal fans haven’t given up hope that Lucas could one day return to the franchise that made him — and it — a legend.

