'50 Shades Of Grey' Fans Express Outrage On Twitter That Cast Isn't Hot Enough

Not surprisingly, fans of the erotica book “50 Shades of Grey” feel passionately about the movie adaptation’s casting.

Many are complaining that the leads aren’t hot enough.

Matt Bomer (“White Collar”) and Ian Somerhalder (“Vampire Diaries”) emerged as early favourites to replace “Sons of Anarchy” actor Charlie Hunnam as Christian Grey.

Fans are demanding Alexis Bledel (“Gilmore Girls”) substitute Dakota Johnson as the movie’s protagonist, Anastasia.

Bledel and Bomer appear on a petition calling for the casting swap on Change.org. As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition claimed 7,300 signatures.

Outraged fans targeted producer Dana Brunetti, who responded on Twitter:

There is a lot that goes into casting that isn’t just looks. Talent, availability, their desire to do it, chemistry with other actor, etc.

— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) September 2, 2013

So if your favourite wasn’t cast, then it is most likely due to something on that list. Keep that in mind while hating and keep perspective.

— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) September 2, 2013

There can only be one… and it is done.

— Dana Brunetti (@DanaBrunetti) September 3, 2013

Those disappointed by the casting announcement offered their suggestions:

I’m never going to be able to watch 50 Shades of Grey. The guy in it looks far too much like Alan from the Hangover.

— Conner Paterson (@Conner_P) September 3, 2013

When I heard about the cast of 50 Shades of Grey….. :( pic.twitter.com/CNverp5RSP

— Miss Somerhalder :) (@XimeCM_ISF) September 2, 2013

All these girls upset with the cast of 50 shades of grey because the dude wasn’t Ryan Gosling and I’m over here like where is Nicholas Cage?

— Justin Gorton (@jgorton3) September 3, 2013

Others felt prompted to take jabs at author E.L. James’ kinky bestseller:

“50 Shades of Grey”: the classy way to masturbate.

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 2, 2013

The 50 Shades of Grey leads have been cast, bringing moviegoers one step closer to demanding their money back.

— Comedy Central (@ComedyCentral) September 3, 2013

The human eye can see 525 different shades of grey so why are we only focusing on 50 of them? That’s greycist.

— Billy Berry! (@Blackalogy) August 27, 2013

50 Shades Of Grey They Must Be Talking About Carol’s Hair Right?

— Hershel Greene (@HershelGreene1) September 3, 2013

Celebrities took to Twitter to express their jealousy:

Congrats to Charlie Hunnam on the 50 Shades of Grey role. It was a tough fight but the actor with the longer hair won. #bummed

— RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) September 2, 2013

I lost the role in 50 Shades of Grey so you won’t be hearing from me for a while

— Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 2, 2013

Here were some of our casting suggestions for the film.

Fans of the Batman franchise reacted similarly, by sharing their outrage on Twitter when Ben Affleck was cast as the Caped Crusader.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.