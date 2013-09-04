'50 Shades Of Grey' Fans Express Outrage On Twitter That Cast Isn't Hot Enough

Melia Robinson
50 shades of grey cast dakota johnson charlie hunnamKevin Winter and Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Not surprisingly, fans of the erotica book “50 Shades of Grey” feel passionately about the movie adaptation’s casting.
Many are complaining that the leads aren’t hot enough.

Matt Bomer (“White Collar”) and Ian Somerhalder (“Vampire Diaries”) emerged as early favourites to replace “Sons of Anarchy” actor Charlie Hunnam as Christian Grey.

Fans are demanding Alexis Bledel (“Gilmore Girls”) substitute Dakota Johnson as the movie’s protagonist, Anastasia.

Bledel and Bomer appear on a petition calling for the casting swap on Change.org. As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition claimed 7,300 signatures.

Outraged fans targeted producer Dana Brunetti, who responded on Twitter:

Those disappointed by the casting announcement offered their suggestions:

Others felt prompted to take jabs at author E.L. James’ kinky bestseller:

Celebrities took to Twitter to express their jealousy:

Here were some of our casting suggestions for the film.

Fans of the Batman franchise reacted similarly, by sharing their outrage on Twitter when Ben Affleck was cast as the Caped Crusader.

