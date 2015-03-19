Dozens of teens showed up to meet YouTube star Connor Franta -- here's what happened

22-year-old YouTube star Connor Franta hosted a meet-and-greet event at New York City’s Story boutique Tuesday afternoon.

More than 100 young fans showed up to take a picture, get autographs, and get a taste of Connor’s new coffee line, Common Culture Coffee. Connor has more than 4.3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he uploads videos of himself every Monday. His memoir, called “A Work in Progress,” comes out in April.

When we arrived, the line to get in stretched around the block.

Once they made it inside, each one got to take a picture with Connor.

Outside, we met Evalissa, who at 7 years old, could be Connor’s youngest fan. She told us her favourite part about Connor is “his eyes.”

Her 16-year-old sister, Daniela, is also a big fan. “I like that he’s so open,” she said.

One mother — a Brooklyn native who was there with her 11-year-old daughter and four of her friends — said that many of the kids in the area had the day off of school because of spring break.

It looks like at least one fan, however, skipped school to meet Connor.