GAMERS: Are you going to the League of Legends Playoffs? We want to hear from you

Do you play League of Legends? Do you follow LCS? And are you travelling to Madison Square Garden for the North American LCS playoffs on August 22 & 23?

If you said yes to all three questions, we’d love to hear your stories for possible inclusion in upcoming episodes of our documentary series, “League of Millions” — so far, we’ve released Part 1 and Part 2. We’re looking for individuals who are comfortable with a video interview and being filmed at MSG.

Email us at [email protected], and please include your name, where you live, your occupation, how often you play LoL, your favourite team(s), and what the game — and the opportunity to go to MSG — means to you.

