Fans Go Hungry In Wembley Stadium After Credit Card System Breaks Down

A decision not to accept any card payments at Team GB’s Wembley football match ‘was made by Wembley management’, Visa has claimed.Spectators attending Olympic football games at Wembley Stadium complained of “ridiculous” queues for food and drink after some tills stopped working.



Visa is a global sponsor of the Olympics and is the only brand of card payment that is accepted at all Olympic venues.

It is also using the Olympic venues to test a new ‘cashless’ form of payment using mobile phones, which it hopes will render bank notes and coins redundant.

Fans hoping to buy snacks as they watched Great Britain’s men take on United Arab Emirates last night were told they could not pay by Visa and must use cash.

Max Gore, 27, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, said: “The queues were ridiculous. I didn’t have any cash and I couldn’t pay on card.

“I asked the person behind the bar if there were any cash machines and they said some had been taken out for the Olympics. “I had to trek around the stadium to find one.”

Mr Gore added: “The problem went on for the whole evening. There were two games and they couldn’t get it fixed.”

A Visa spokesperson said “We understand that Wembley’s systems failed and therefore they were only accepting cash at the food and beverage kiosks.

“This cash only decision was made by Wembley management and not Visa. We are working with the Wembley team to help them fix this as soon as possible.”

Other disgruntled spectators took to Twitter to vent their anger.

Carl McQueen wrote on the micro blogging website: “80,000 people in Wembley Stadium, and the Visa card payment system has broken down – lot of people without cash going hungry & thirsty!”

Nick Bacon tweeted: “Was very unimpressed by Wembley Stadium. Ran out of food, couldn’t use cards at the tills and lack of information given to punters.”

Twitter user Sue Atkins described the payment problems as a “fiasco”, while Tom Williams tweeted: “Quite something for Visa to have a monopoly only for none of their card machines to work.”

Thousands of fans attended the stadium to watch Senegal play Uruguay before Great Britain’s match yesterday evening.

Games organiser Locog also said it was helping to resolve the situation.

A spokesman said last night: “We are working with the Wembley team to fix this as soon as possible.”

The Great Britain women’s football team will take on Brazil at Wembley tomorrow, but it is not yet known when the glitch will be rectified.

