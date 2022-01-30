A Japanese game company is begging fans to not send Valentine’s Day chocolates meant for in-game characters to their office

Japanese game company , the firm behind the ‘Attack on Titan’ video games (pictured above), wants fans to stop sending Valentine’s Day and White Day chocolates to its offices. Koei Tecmo

A Japanese game company is asking fans not to send them Valentine’s Day gifts meant for in-game characters.

A Japanese video game company is fending off gifts from fans, requesting that they not send Valentine’s Day chocolates or other gifts meant for in-game characters over to their offices.

In a statement on January 26, Japanese game development firm Koei Tecmo requested that fans not send over gifts meant for their favorite in-game characters to their offices. Gifts are typically sent on Valentine’s Day and White Day, Japan’s “reverse Valentine’s Day” on March 14, where men who receive presents are expected to return the favor.

According to Koei Tecmo’s website, the company is headquartered in Yokohama but has offices in downtown Tokyo and central Kyoto.

Koei Tecmo is known for games including “A.O.T. Wings of Freedom” and “Attack on Titan 2,” an action game based on the hit anime series “Attack on Titan.” Some of the company’s top games also feature dashing warriors, animated Japanese generals, and bikini-clad women.

In February, Koei Tecmo will release the much-hyped “Touken Ranbu Warriors,” which features anthropomorphized weapons that take the form of handsome swordsmen.

“Thank you for always supporting us and our work. We want to express our thanks to those who have, in the past, sent presents to our staff and to the characters who appear in our games,” the company wrote.

“Many staff members are now working from home due to COVID-19 pandemic countermeasures. After we considered the difficulties that staff may face in receiving these packages and possible health and safety concerns, this year, we will be declining presents sent for Valentine’s Day and White Day,” the statement read.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Our employees will continue to work hard to brighten the world with our work,” the company added.