“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” — coming to theatres November — will be the very first “Harry Potter” film without the namesake character. So, we went to New York Comic Con to ask fans how they feel about the upcoming spinoff.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.