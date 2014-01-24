Hysterical Teenagers Are Skipping Their Midterms To Grieve Justin Bieber's Arrest

Teenage idol Justin Bieber was arrested this morning in Miami for drag racing and driving under the influence, and the nation’s teens are melting down.

Beliebers everywhere have taken to Twitter to join forces during these troubled times. Some are even skipping their midterms, according to a post from The Wire this morning.

“Justin Bieber is not worth going to remedial algebra for,” The Wire says. But grief can be blinding.

According to a local NBC affiliate, Bieber was driving a rented Lamborghini at the time of his arrest and is currently in custody at the police department where his blood alcohol content level is being tested.

The New York Daily News, however, says that it is not yet clear whether he was under the influence of alcohol or a different substance.

It is always unfortunate when a public figure, be it a celebrity or politician, sets a bad example for all who worship him.

And as everyone knows, masses at the church of Bieber are standing-room only.

Even parents are getting in on the movement:

— Bieber’s my love 3 (@SwaggyMahone14) January 23, 2014

— Justine Pinzon (@justineyvette) January 23, 2014

But some of Justin’s fans don’t want to deal with the news:

And the tears. Oh…the tears:





— follow me justin (@biebsdrxwjustin) January 23, 2014

One thing is for sure. Bieber’s Beliebers sure are devoted:

