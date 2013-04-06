Fans Covered Their Faces With Newspapers And Booed Josh Hamilton In His Return To Texas

Josh Hamilton was one of the big free agent prizes this past off-season when he left the Texas Rangers and signed a 5-year, $125 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels. And after signing with the Angels, Hamilton angered some when said Dallas-Fort Worth is “not a true baseball town.”



Well, Rangers fans were not in a forgiving mood this afternoon when Hamilton returned to Texas for the first time to face the Rangers. When he came to the plate in the second inning, the fans booed loudly and many covered their faces with newspapers and held signs reading, “this is a baseball town.” Here are a few of the images from the at bat…

